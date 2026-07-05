Somaliland Congratulates United States on 250th Independence Anniversary

HARGEISA, July 5 (Horndiplomat) — The Government of the Republic of Somaliland has congratulated the Government and people of the United States on the 250th anniversary of American independence, highlighting the growing relationship between Somaliland and the United States.
In a message issued by Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the government extended its “sincere congratulations” as Americans marked Independence Day, commemorating 250 years since the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776.
“The Government of the Republic of Somaliland extends its sincere congratulations to the Government and people of the United States on the 250th anniversary of their independence,” the ministry said in a statement posted on its official X account.
The statement was accompanied by a commemorative graphic featuring the flags of Somaliland and the United States with the message: “Congratulations to the United States on the 250th Anniversary of Their Independence.”
Somaliland’s message comes amid growing momentum in Washington, where members of the U.S. Congress and Senate have increasingly engaged on Somaliland’s strategic role in the Horn of Africa. Several U.S. lawmakers, including Senator Ted Cruz, have called for stronger U.S. engagement with Somaliland, reflecting rising interest in Somaliland’s democracy, security cooperation and strategic location along the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
Somaliland has positioned itself as a reliable partner in a volatile region, emphasizing its democratic institutions, relative stability, counterterrorism cooperation, and strategic coastline near key maritime routes linking the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean.
Officials in Somaliland have repeatedly expressed readiness to deepen cooperation with the United States in areas including security, trade, investment, maritime stability, democracy and regional development.
The congratulatory message underscores Somaliland’s continued diplomatic outreach to Washington and its broader effort to strengthen partnerships with key international allies based on shared interests, mutual respect and regional stability.
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)