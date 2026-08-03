Somaliland Finance Ministry Moves to Centralize Government Revenue Documents

HARGEISA, Aug. 2 — Somaliland’s Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has launched a new initiative to centralize the printing, registration and oversight of government revenue collection documents, in a move aimed at strengthening financial accountability, improving transparency and reducing the risk of misuse.
The initiative was announced during a meeting chaired by the ministry’s Director General, Mohamed Hassan Saleebaan, alongside Accountant General Hassan Muse Khalif, with directors general from government institutions attending.
Officials said the meeting focused on creating a unified system for managing official revenue documents, including permits and other fee-generating certificates issued by government agencies.
Under the proposed reforms, all government revenue collection documents will be printed, registered and controlled through the Office of the Accountant General, replacing the current practice in which some documents are printed by private printing companies.
The ministry said the measure is intended to strengthen oversight of official financial documents, improve accountability and prevent unauthorized printing or misuse of government-issued revenue forms.
Participants also discussed introducing standardized identification numbers and a unified registration system for all government-issued permits. The records would be integrated into Somaliland’s National Record database, allowing authorities to improve revenue tracking, safeguard official records and modernize public financial administration.
Government directors general attending the meeting pledged to work closely with the Ministry of Finance to implement the unified system in accordance with Somaliland’s public finance laws.
The ministry said the reforms form part of broader efforts to modernize public financial management, strengthen revenue administration and enhance transparency across government institutions.
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)