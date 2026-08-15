Ethiopia, U.S. Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Issues in Washington

WASHINGTON, Aug 15 (Horndiplomat) — Ethiopia’s Ambassador to the United States, Binalf Andualem, held talks with U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Frank Garcia, focusing on bilateral relations and a range of national and regional issues, the Ethiopian Embassy in Washington said.
The embassy described the meeting as a “fruitful discussion,” saying the two officials exchanged views on current developments and agreed to strengthen cooperation in addressing shared challenges.
“Ethiopia’s Ambassador to the U.S., Binalf Andualem, held a fruitful discussion with Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Frank Garcia,” the embassy said in a statement posted on X.
“They addressed a wide range of current national and regional issues, agreeing to collaborate closely to overcome challenges,” it added.
The meeting comes amid continued diplomatic engagement between Addis Ababa and Washington on political, economic and security issues affecting Ethiopia and the wider Horn of Africa.
The discussions also highlighted the importance of maintaining close dialogue as the two countries seek to strengthen their longstanding bilateral relationship and identify areas for expanded cooperation.
Ethiopia and the United States cooperate across a range of areas, including trade and investment, development, regional security and humanitarian affairs.
Friday’s meeting reflected continued efforts by both governments to deepen diplomatic engagement and coordinate on shared priorities in Ethiopia and the wider region.
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)