Somaliland Cabinet Approves Agricultural Seeds Production Bill

HARGEISA, Dec 12 — Somaliland’s Cabinet on Thursday unanimously approved the Agricultural Seeds Production Bill, marking the eighth piece of legislation passed by President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi “Irro”’s administration since taking office, officials said.
President Irro chaired the 45th session of the Council of Ministers, which reviewed national stability, economic performance, and the delivery of social services across the country.
During the meeting, the Cabinet received briefings from the Attorney General, Ali Baashe Mohamed, and the Minister of Agricultural Development, Mahmoud Cige Yusuf, who outlined the objectives and legal framework of the proposed law.
After discussion and analysis, President Irro called on the ministers present — 36 members in attendance — to vote on the bill. The measure was approved unanimously, with no objections or abstentions recorded.
Officials said the law is designed to regulate and promote the production, certification, and distribution of agricultural seeds, a sector regarded as critical to improving crop yields, strengthening food security, and supporting farmers across the country.
The approval brings to eight the number of laws endorsed by the Cabinet under the current administration, as authorities push to strengthen agriculture, economic diversification, and institutional governance.
Somaliland has in recent months accelerated legislative reforms aimed at reinforcing economic resilience, modernising public institutions, and supporting sustainable development under the current administration.