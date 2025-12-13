Op-Ed: One Year of Steady Hands: Why President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi’s First 12 Months Matter

Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilahi Irro
By: Ismail Ubah

Somaliland marks one year since President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Cirro) assumed office on 12 December 2024. Over these twelve months, the country has witnessed a leadership style defined by calm authority, institutional discipline, and strategic direction.

In a region often defined by political volatility, Somaliland has demonstrated democratic continuity, renewed economic confidence, and deliberate diplomacy. The achievements of the past year are concrete, not rhetorical—and they lay the groundwork for a more stable future.

A Democratic Transition That Reinforced Somaliland’s Credibility

Somaliland began this political year by doing what few in the region can consistently do: conducting a peaceful, constitutional transfer of power.

The November 2024 election was competitive, the outcome was respected, and the transition was smooth—an event noted by international media and diplomatic observers. In the Horn of Africa, where electoral disputes regularly spiral into crises, Somaliland stood out as a rare example of democratic maturity.

President Cirro entered office with both legitimacy and national confidence behind him.

A Responsible and Expanding National Budget

The 2026 national budget, recently approved by the Council of Ministers, marks the largest spending plan in Somaliland’s history. At approximately 4.58 trillion Somaliland shillings—with the central government’s share up 11 percent over the previous year—this budget reflects both a strategic expansion of national priorities and a stronger revenue base.

Revenue projections for 2026 are 22 percent higher than 2024, enabling the administration to sustainably cover past deficits and invest in social services, security, and infrastructure.

Somaliland’s fiscal trajectory demonstrates administrative competence and economic resilience.

Berbera’s Rise as a Regional Commercial Hub

In 2025, Berbera continued to expand its strategic appeal. Under DP World’s operation, new shipping activity, improved logistics capacity, and sustained private-sector engagement kept the port central to Somaliland’s development strategy.

For Ethiopia—landlocked and rapidly growing—Berbera remains a practical alternative to Djibouti. The government’s consistent diplomatic and economic management of Berbera reinforces Somaliland’s role as a stable, reliable corridor in a region where many ports face political or operational disruptions.

Deepening Economic Diplomacy with Ethiopia

During President Cirro’s first year, Somaliland and Ethiopia strengthened engagement around trade corridors, logistics integration, and economic cooperation.

These discussions were handled with pragmatism rather than sensationalism. For a territory without formal international recognition, maintaining regular, state-level engagement with a major regional power is a significant achievement—not an inevitable one.

The administration pursued this quietly but effectively.

Disbanding Eastern Militias and Integrating Them into the National Army

One of the President’s most significant—but underappreciated—accomplishments is the successful demobilization of armed militias in the eastern regions.

Through dialogue, negotiated trust-building, and structured planning, the government persuaded these groups to lay down arms, close their camps, and join the national army. They were not simply absorbed—they were sent to multi-month professional military training, provided with uniforms, discipline, and a pathway to dignified national service.

This move represents three achievements at once:

  1. Ending the fragmentation of armed power in the east.

  2. Restoring full state authority over security structures.

  3. Transforming former irregular fighters into trained, accountable national soldiers.

In a region where governments often struggle to integrate militias—sometimes for decades—Somaliland achieved this through persuasion, not coercion. It is a major step toward long-term internal stability.

A Peace Deal in Ceerigaabo That Demonstrates Political Skill

While the wider region saw worsening conflict in 2025, Somaliland achieved a localized peace deal in Ceerigaabo.

The administration approached tensions with patience, community dialogue, and political tact. The resulting agreement restored calm and strengthened local reconciliation.

It reaffirmed Somaliland’s longstanding preference for negotiated solutions and showcased President Cirro’s ability to manage sensitive issues without escalation.

Security Reforms That Modernize the State

Beyond militia integration, the government advanced broader reforms: building a National Reserve Force, improving border and maritime surveillance, and enhancing institutional coherence across the security sector.

These measures strengthen readiness and reduce risks of instability. In contrast to neighboring countries where security fragmentation remains a persistent challenge, Somaliland’s reforms reflect steady consolidation and modernization.

Reducing Electricity Costs to Ease the Burden on Citizens

One of the most impactful social-welfare decisions of President Cirro’s first year was the nationwide order to reduce electricity tariffs.

The directive required power suppliers in all regions to implement discounted rates that make energy more affordable for ordinary households and businesses. The result is immediate and measurable.

In Berbera, for example, the price has been brought down to approximately USD 0.20 per kilowatt-hour, one of the lowest urban rates in the region. This single policy improves family budgets, boosts small businesses, enables wider access to cooling and technology, and directly raises the quality of life.

It demonstrates a leadership that understands daily economic pressures and responds with practical, people-centered solutions.

A Foreign Policy Focused on Visibility and Future Recognition

President Cirro placed diplomatic visibility at the center of his agenda. International coverage increased, delegations visited, and Somaliland re-entered several important policy conversations.

Recognition is not won in a year—but credibility is. By projecting stability, democratic continuity, and institutional order, the administration has ensured Somaliland’s voice remains present in global discussions on the Horn of Africa.

A Year of Order, Progress, and Purpose

No administration solves every challenge in twelve months. What matters is the direction of travel.

Under President Cirro’s leadership, Somaliland has strengthened its institutions, stabilized its security landscape, expanded its economic planning, and restored confidence in the state’s ability to manage both opportunity and risk.

This first year has not simply maintained Somaliland’s tradition of stability—it has deepened it. With continued discipline and focus, the next twelve months can accelerate progress even further.

The record is clear: Somaliland is moving forward, and the leadership steering it has earned both credit and confidence.

About the Author

By Ismaaciil C Ubax , Novelist | Founder/Producer/Host of Codka Ubax Podcast | Campaigns | Communications | Filmmaking

The views expressed in this article are the author’s own and do not necessarily reflect the Horndiplomat editorial policy.

