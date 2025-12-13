Op-Ed: One Year of Steady Hands: Why President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi’s First 12 Months Matter

By: Ismail Ubah
Somaliland marks one year since President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdillahi (Cirro) assumed office on 12 December 2024. Over these twelve months, the country has witnessed a leadership style defined by calm authority, institutional discipline, and strategic direction.
In a region often defined by political volatility, Somaliland has demonstrated democratic continuity, renewed economic confidence, and deliberate diplomacy. The achievements of the past year are concrete, not rhetorical—and they lay the groundwork for a more stable future.
A Democratic Transition That Reinforced Somaliland’s Credibility
Somaliland began this political year by doing what few in the region can consistently do: conducting a peaceful, constitutional transfer of power.
The November 2024 election was competitive, the outcome was respected, and the transition was smooth—an event noted by international media and diplomatic observers. In the Horn of Africa, where electoral disputes regularly spiral into crises, Somaliland stood out as a rare example of democratic maturity.
President Cirro entered office with both legitimacy and national confidence behind him.
A Responsible and Expanding National Budget
The 2026 national budget, recently approved by the Council of Ministers, marks the largest spending plan in Somaliland’s history. At approximately 4.58 trillion Somaliland shillings—with the central government’s share up 11 percent over the previous year—this budget reflects both a strategic expansion of national priorities and a stronger revenue base.
Revenue projections for 2026 are 22 percent higher than 2024, enabling the administration to sustainably cover past deficits and invest in social services, security, and infrastructure.
Somaliland’s fiscal trajectory demonstrates administrative competence and economic resilience.
Berbera’s Rise as a Regional Commercial Hub
In 2025, Berbera continued to expand its strategic appeal. Under DP World’s operation, new shipping activity, improved logistics capacity, and sustained private-sector engagement kept the port central to Somaliland’s development strategy.
For Ethiopia—landlocked and rapidly growing—Berbera remains a practical alternative to Djibouti. The government’s consistent diplomatic and economic management of Berbera reinforces Somaliland’s role as a stable, reliable corridor in a region where many ports face political or operational disruptions.
Deepening Economic Diplomacy with Ethiopia
During President Cirro’s first year, Somaliland and Ethiopia strengthened engagement around trade corridors, logistics integration, and economic cooperation.
These discussions were handled with pragmatism rather than sensationalism. For a territory without formal international recognition, maintaining regular, state-level engagement with a major regional power is a significant achievement—not an inevitable one.
The administration pursued this quietly but effectively.
Disbanding Eastern Militias and Integrating Them into the National Army
One of the President’s most significant—but underappreciated—accomplishments is the successful demobilization of armed militias in the eastern regions.
Through dialogue, negotiated trust-building, and structured planning, the government persuaded these groups to lay down arms, close their camps, and join the national army. They were not simply absorbed—they were sent to multi-month professional military training, provided with uniforms, discipline, and a pathway to dignified national service.
This move represents three achievements at once:
-
Ending the fragmentation of armed power in the east.
-
Restoring full state authority over security structures.
-
Transforming former irregular fighters into trained, accountable national soldiers.