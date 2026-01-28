Following Israel’s recognition of the Republic of Somaliland, coverage by Turkish media outlets—particularly TRT Afrika—has revealed a consistent and unmistakable pattern of hostility toward Somaliland. This coverage relies heavily on misleading headlines, emotionally charged imagery, and alarmist framing. This is not balanced journalism. It is a political position presented as news.
When every report about Somaliland is framed as a crisis, a threat, or a controversy, it becomes impossible to describe such coverage as fair or professional. Journalism requires balance, context, and factual engagement. What we are seeing instead is repetition, exaggeration, and omission.
The same language appears again and again: destabilization, condemnation, rejection, backlash, rebuke, crisis. What is missing—entirely—is any serious attempt to explain who the people of Somaliland are, how they built peace, or why their political choices matter. Turkish media rarely acknowledge that Somaliland is a functioning state with defined borders, institutions, elections, and security structures—developed through local effort over more than 34 years.
This absence is not accidental. It is intentional.
Turkey’s political hostility toward the Republic of Somaliland has become increasingly explicit since Israel’s recognition on December 26, 2025. Where once this hostility could be inferred, it is now openly reflected in media narratives. Turkish outlets do not investigate facts on the ground. They do not speak to Somalilanders. They do not engage with history. They simply echo Ankara’s official position.
At the same time, it is striking to see Turkish media consistently align themselves with the failed federal government in Mogadishu. This is a government repeatedly cited by the United Nations for corruption, misuse of funds, weak institutions, and lack of territorial control. These are not allegations made by Somaliland—they are documented findings by international bodies.
Yet Turkish media portray this deeply troubled administration as legitimate and respectable, while depicting Somaliland as dangerous or illegitimate. The contradiction is impossible to ignore. Supporting a corrupt and ineffective authority while attacking a peaceful, functioning republic exposes the political motivation behind this coverage.
Emotional imagery plays a central role in this campaign. Protest photos, angry crowds, dramatic flags, and symbolic visuals are used to provoke reaction rather than understanding. These images explain neither law nor history nor governance. Their sole purpose is persuasion, not information.
Recognition, however, is not decided by headlines or images. It is a legal and political act undertaken by sovereign states. Israel’s recognition of the Republic of Somaliland was a sovereign decision by Israel. It does not depend on Turkish approval, Somali outrage, or media pressure. No amount of repetition will undo that decision.
This reality must be stated clearly: Israel’s recognition of the Republic of Somaliland cannot be reversed by condemnation. It cannot be erased by propaganda. It cannot be shouted away.
There is also a more troubling dimension to this coverage. Some narratives go beyond political criticism and drift into collective hostility. Jewish people are frequently framed—indirectly but persistently—as sources of danger or instability. This type of framing fits the definition of antisemitism, as it assigns blame to an entire people rather than engaging with specific policies or decisions.
At the same time, Somalilanders are portrayed as illegitimate, as instruments of external powers, or as a people without the right to self-determination. This, too, is collective discrimination. Attacking a people for their identity and political choices is not journalism—it is hostility.
Criticism of government decisions is legitimate. Targeting entire peoples is not. Responsible journalism informs, contextualizes, and allows readers to think independently. What we are witnessing instead is narrative discipline: repetition of the same talking points and silence on inconvenient facts.
The Republic of Somaliland does not require Turkey’s approval to exist. It exists because its people built it. It has endured for more than three decades because it works. It has institutions, security, borders, and public consent. No amount of propaganda will erase that history. No amount of hostility will undo Israel’s recognition. And no amount of noise will change reality on the ground.
A Message to Fellow Somalilanders
To my fellow Somalilanders, my message is simple: stay calm, stay confident, and stay focused. Our republic was not built on headlines, and it will not collapse because of propaganda. Our strength has always come from our people, our peace, our institutions, and our patience.
Do not respond emotionally to every unfair report—that is precisely what propaganda seeks. Instead, respond with facts, dignity, and unity. Tell our story clearly. Explain our history. Speak about our elections, our security, our borders, and our people. Truth does not require anger to survive.
A Message to Turkish Media
Your coverage of the Republic of Somaliland is not journalism. It is one-sided, political, and hostile. Every headline is negative. Every story is framed as a threat. There is no genuine effort to explain who Somalilanders are or why their republic exists.
How can you continue denying Somaliland’s sovereignty after more than 34 years of self-governance? How can you speak of “destabilization” when Somaliland has remained peaceful and stable while much of the region has faced chronic conflict?
Why do you never report on Somaliland’s elections, institutions, or social cohesion? Why is every story selective and adversarial?
The answer is clear. This is not about law or stability. It is about politics.
You cannot erase our reality. You cannot rewrite our history. And you cannot control recognition. The Republic of Somaliland exists. Israel’s recognition is real.
No amount of condemnation, no volume of headlines, and no level of outrage will change that fact.
About the Author
