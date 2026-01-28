Ethio telecom CEO, Somaliland’s Somcable Leadership Discuss Strategic Collaboration to Expand Digital Growth Overseas

By: Mohamed Duale
ADDIS ABABA — Ethio telecom Chief Executive Officer Frehiwot Tamru has held high-level talks with a delegation from Somcable, one of the leading internet service providers based in the Republic of Somaliland, as the two companies explore a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating digital and telecommunications expansion in overseas markets.
The Somaliland delegation was led by Somcable Chairman Mohamed Said Guedi and Chief Executive Officer Mohammed Ibrahim Ahmed. Discussions focused on strengthening cross-border collaboration, expanding international connectivity, and unlocking new growth opportunities through advanced digital and communications solutions.
During the meeting, Tamru briefed the Somcable leadership on Ethio telecom’s transformation journey, recent performance, and forward-looking strategic priorities. She highlighted the company’s institutional strengths, extensive national infrastructure, and growing regional footprint, reaffirming Ethio telecom’s readiness to partner with Somaliland-based Somcable to pursue mutually beneficial opportunities beyond domestic markets.
The talks were aligned with Ethio telecom’s long-term corporate roadmap, “Next Horizon: Digital & Beyond 2028,”which prioritizes the expansion of digital services and platforms across borders.
“Collaboration is instrumental to unlocking growth,” Tamru said. “This partnership enables us to share our experience and infrastructure to create shared value and advance digital empowerment across Africa.”
Somcable’s leadership welcomed the engagement, praising Ethio telecom’s transformation and its position as one of Africa’s leading telecommunications operators. Chairman Mohamed Said Guedi said he was “very proud to be partnering with one of Africa’s leading operators,” noting that the discussions reflected a shared vision for strengthening Africa’s digital future through cooperation and innovation.
