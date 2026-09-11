Israeli Ambassador Backs Ethiopia’s Quest for Red Sea Access

By : Kadir Moustapha
ADDIS ABABA, Sept. 10, 2026 — Israel supports Ethiopia’s efforts to secure access to the Red Sea, its ambassador in Addis Ababa said, arguing that a stronger Ethiopia could contribute to regional security and economic stability.
Israeli Ambassador to Ethiopia Avraham Neguise told the state-run Ethiopian News Agency (ENA) that maritime access would help Ethiopia strengthen its economy and play a greater role in protecting one of the world’s most important shipping corridors.
“Israel is behind Ethiopia in this effort. This is clear Israeli policy,” Neguise was quoted by ENA as saying.
Landlocked Ethiopia has renewed its push for reliable maritime access as its population, economy and foreign trade continue to grow. The country lost its direct access to the Red Sea after Eritrea gained independence in 1993 and currently relies heavily on Djibouti for its international trade.
“Empowering and strengthening Ethiopia and creating stability in the Red Sea is the interest of all, not only for Ethiopia,” the ambassador said.
Neguise described Ethiopia as a strategically important country in the Horn of Africa and said its greater involvement in Red Sea affairs could support regional cooperation and efforts to counter terrorism and piracy.
“Ethiopia’s return to the Red Sea will be positive,” he said, citing the country’s history of participation in international peacekeeping operations and its stated commitment to regional stability.
The ambassador also said Israel was prepared to share its experience in counterterrorism, arguing that security threats affecting Red Sea shipping routes could have economic consequences far beyond the Horn of Africa.
“If the Red Sea will not be stable and there are terrorists attacking, it is not only the Horn of Africa, it’s not only the Middle East, the whole world economy will suffer,” Neguise said.
The Red Sea is a major route connecting Asia, the Middle East and Europe through the Suez Canal. Attacks on commercial shipping and broader regional tensions have increased international concern about the corridor’s security.
Neguise said cooperation aimed at strengthening regional security and economic development would benefit countries across the Horn of Africa and beyond.
Israel’s public backing represents diplomatic support for Addis Ababa as Ethiopia seeks a sustainable maritime outlet, although the ambassador did not specify a preferred route or explain what form Israel’s assistance could take.
(Reporting by Horn Diplomat; Editing by Desk)
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