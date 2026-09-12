Abiy Pushes BRICS Economic Partnerships, Holds Red Sea Security Talks

NEW DELHI, Sept 12 – Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed called for stronger economic partnerships within BRICS on Saturday and held separate talks with leaders from Iran, India, Malaysia and the United Arab Emirates on regional security and development cooperation.
Attending the 18th BRICS Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi, Abiy said the grouping could combine its financial resources, technology and markets to generate greater economic value, with Ethiopia ready to expand partnerships in minerals, renewable energy and industry.
“Across BRICS, we have capital, technology and markets. The opportunity is to bring them together, create more value, and ensure that value is generated where resources are found,” Abiy wrote on X.
He also called for stronger economic resilience, artificial intelligence that serves Africa’s needs, predictable debt resolution and closer links between climate action and economic transformation.
“Together, BRICS can turn cooperation into shared value, resilience and sustainable growth,” he said.
Abiy is leading a high-level Ethiopian delegation at the September 12–13 summit, hosted by India under a theme centred on resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability.
The expanded grouping is seeking a stronger voice for developing countries in international decision-making. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for reform of the United Nations Security Council and greater participation by the Global South in shaping international rules.
Summit discussions cover trade, investment, food and energy security, technology and supply chains. Leaders are expected to adopt a New Delhi Declaration at the gathering’s conclusion. Ethiopia joined BRICS in January 2024.
On the sidelines, Abiy met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to discuss developments in the Red Sea and the wider regional security situation.
“Our discussions focused on developments in the Red Sea and the broader regional security situation, including the importance of dialogue and regional stability,” Abiy wrote on X.
Abiy also met Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. In a separate post on X, he said their discussions addressed key BRICS priorities and strengthening Ethiopia–UAE cooperation.
During his first official visit to India, Abiy held talks with Modi on expanding bilateral relations, including defence, technology and mining.
“Our discussions focused on enhancing defence cooperation, technology transfer, capacity building, mining, and our partnership towards COP32,” Abiy said.
“These areas hold immense potential to deepen practical cooperation and create new opportunities for our peoples.”
He said India and Ethiopia’s historic and cultural connections provided a foundation for deeper cooperation, while acknowledging that much of the potential between the two countries remained untapped.
Abiy called for a more ambitious partnership grounded in technology, skills, investment, sustainable development and stronger people-to-people ties. ENA
In separate talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, Abiy sought to build on Anwar’s November 2025 visit to Addis Ababa.
The discussions focused on investment, tourism, renewable energy partnerships and cooperation ahead of the COP32 climate conference.
“We also explored opportunities to learn from Malaysia’s experience in industrial parks, productivity, and manufacturing,” Abiy wrote.
“Ethiopia and Malaysia share significant potential for a stronger economic partnership, creating new opportunities in investment, technology, skills, and sustainable development.”Abiy said
(Reporting by Mohamed Duale; Editing by Horn Diplomat Desk)