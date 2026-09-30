Israel-bound Flydubai flight makes Saudi emergency landing

DUBAI, Sept 30 — A Flydubai flight from Dubai to Tel Aviv made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday following an incident aboard the aircraft, with both pilots taken to hospital and all passengers reported safe.
The airline confirmed that flight FZ1073 landed safely at Tabuk Airport after being diverted from its scheduled journey to Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport. It did not disclose the nature of the incident in its initial statement.
“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew remain our highest priority,” a Flydubai spokesperson said in a statement reported by Khaleej Times.
The carrier said it was working with the relevant authorities and would provide further information as confirmed details became available.
Cluster2 Airports, the operator of Prince Sultan bin Abdulaziz International Airport in Tabuk, said air traffic controllers received a distress call from the flight at 8:44 a.m. local time requesting an emergency landing, according to Saudi Gazette.
Emergency services were mobilised and the aircraft landed safely at 9:45 a.m., the operator said. The captain and co-pilot were taken to hospital after sustaining injuries. The statement did not specify how they were hurt.
Israeli officials told Reuters that the co-pilot was suspected of stabbing the captain and that they were assessing the incident as a possible attempted terrorist attack. Their assessment had not been publicly confirmed by Saudi investigators.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu separately said one pilot appeared to have attempted to crash the aircraft.
“One of the pilots stabbed the other pilot and he apparently tried to crash the plane,” Netanyahu said in a video statement, according to the Financial Times.
Netanyahu said passengers and crew intervened and that an additional crew member entered the cockpit and stabilised the aircraft.
Flight-tracking information showed the aircraft transmitting emergency codes, including one indicating unlawful interference, before landing in Saudi Arabia, according to AeroTime.
Passengers received assistance at the airport terminal while arrangements were being made with Flydubai for a replacement aircraft, the airport operator said. Authorities were continuing their investigation into the incident.