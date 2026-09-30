Britain urges restraint after renewed fighting in Baidoa

MOGADISHU, Sept. 30 — Britain called on Wednesday for restraint and dialogue following renewed fighting in Somalia’s southwestern city of Baidoa, warning that further violence could worsen an already fragile humanitarian situation.
“The UK is concerned by the renewed fighting in Baidoa and its impact on civilians,” the British Embassy in Mogadishu said in a statement dated Sept. 30.
“We call on all parties to exercise restraint, de-escalate tensions and resolve their differences through dialogue.”
The embassy warned that communities in South West State faced overlapping threats from violence and the potential effects of El Niño.
“Further violence risks worsening an already fragile humanitarian situation in South West State, with communities also facing the potential impacts of El Niño in the coming weeks,” it said.
The statement urged the parties to address their differences through talks but did not name those involved in the fighting.
Britain’s appeal comes ahead of the October-to-December Deyr rainy season, when anticipated El Niño-related flooding could threaten vulnerable communities.
In a separate announcement published on Sept. 24, Britain pledged £5 million in humanitarian funding to help Somalia prepare for flooding and support essential services for up to 600,000 people, the British Embassy said.
The funding will support early warning systems, help families move to safety and maintain access to health, nutrition and water services in communities at risk.