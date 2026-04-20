Israel, Argentina Launch ‘Isaac Accords’ to Boost Strategic Cooperation

HARGEISA, April 20 (Horn Diplomat) – The President of Argentina, Javier Milei, and the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Monday announced the launch of the “Isaac Accords,” a new strategic framework aimed at deepening cooperation between Argentina, Israel and like-minded partners across the Western Hemisphere.
In a joint statement, the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the initiative seeks to strengthen collaboration among nations aligned with the principles of freedom, democracy and shared Judeo-Christian values, while intensifying efforts to counter terrorism, antisemitism and drug trafficking.
Participating countries will pursue concrete actions under the framework, including enhanced coordination against terrorist organizations. The statement highlighted particular concern over Iran’s attempts to expand its networks and operational presence in the Western Hemisphere.
The accords also aim to improve alignment in international forums and promote expanded cooperation in areas such as innovation, technology, trade and economic openness.
According to the statement, the initiative draws inspiration from the Abraham Accords, brokered under U.S. President Donald J. Trump, which reshaped diplomatic ties between Israel and several Arab states.
The Isaac Accords were conceived by Milei, whom Israeli officials described as a leading voice for freedom and reform in Latin America.
“The Isaac Accords aim to promote peace through actions that foster long-term regional stability, security and economic prosperity,” the ministry said.
Israel also welcomed the potential expansion of the framework to include other like-minded nations in the Western Hemisphere that share similar values and strategic objectives.