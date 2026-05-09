IGAD Chief, U.S. Adviser Discuss Horn of Africa Security

Hargeisa , May 9 (Horn Diplomat) – The Executive Secretary of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), Workneh Gebeyehu, held talks with U.S. Senior Adviser for Arab and Middle Eastern Affairs and Senior Adviser for Africa at the U.S. Department of State, Massad Boulos, on regional security and stability in the Horn of Africa, the IGAD chief said on Friday.
In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, Workneh said the two officials discussed “the current regional situation and the impact of global developments on the IGAD region.”
The talks come amid growing geopolitical attention on the Horn of Africa and Red Sea corridor, where regional conflicts, maritime security concerns and shifting international alliances have increased diplomatic engagement by global powers.
“We reaffirmed the importance of continued dialogue and coordinated engagement in support of peace, stability, and development across the region,” Workneh said.
The IGAD bloc, which includes countries across the Horn and East Africa, has been increasingly involved in mediation efforts related to conflicts in Sudan, Somalia, South Sudan and tensions affecting Red Sea security.
Washington has also intensified diplomatic outreach in the region as it seeks to strengthen partnerships on security, counterterrorism, trade and regional stability.
Massad Boulos, who serves as a senior adviser at the U.S. State Department on African and Middle Eastern affairs, has been involved in recent U.S. diplomatic engagements focused on regional coordination and strategic dialogue across Africa and the Middle East.
The statement did not provide further details on specific regional issues discussed during the call.