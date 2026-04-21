Hargeisa Welcomes Launch of Suzuki Across 2026

HARGEISA, April 21 (Horn Diplomat) – The city of Hargeisa hosted a major automotive launch on Tuesday as MATCO Motors officially unveiled the all-new Suzuki Across 2026, marking a step forward in the adoption of modern vehicle technologies in Somaliland.
The launch event drew attention from industry stakeholders and customers, highlighting growing demand for fuel-efficient and technologically advanced vehicles in the region.
The Suzuki Across 2026 features a 1.5-liter engine combined with a Mild Hybrid system, designed to improve fuel efficiency while maintaining performance. The model is estimated to achieve between 19 and 20 kilometers per liter, positioning it among the more economical options in its class.
Inside, the vehicle offers a modern infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, alongside premium seating and an upgraded interior layout aimed at enhancing driver and passenger comfort.
From a technology standpoint, the model includes parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, cruise control, a sunroof, and Suzuki’s ALLGRIP all-wheel-drive system, intended to provide improved stability across varying road conditions.
Safety features have also been emphasized, with the vehicle equipped with multiple systems designed to enhance protection for occupants.
MATCO Motors said it will offer the vehicle with a three-year warranty, as well as financing options of up to five years in partnership with Darasalam Bank. The company added that after-sales support will include servicing with genuine parts.
The Suzuki Across 2026 is now available in Hargeisa, with customers invited to visit the MATCO Motors showroom for test drives and further information.