Ethiopia’s Parliament Approves Abiy’s New 22-Member Cabinet

By : Kadir Moustapha
ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Oct 8 — Ethiopia’s House of Peoples’ Representatives has unanimously approved 23 Cabinet appointments submitted by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, completing a key stage in the formation of the country’s new federal government following the June general election.
The appointments include 22 ministers and Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh, who will continue in his senior government role as Abiy begins another five-year term.
The parliamentary approval came during the seventh House of Peoples’ Representatives’ new term, following Abiy’s reappointment and swearing-in as prime minister on October 5.
The Cabinet formation is part of the establishment of what the government calls the Medemer Government, reflecting Abiy’s political philosophy of unity, cooperation and national development.
Among the senior appointments, Gedion Timothewos was approved as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Idris as Minister of Defense and Fitsum Assefa as Minister of Finance.
Birhanu Nega was approved as Minister of Education, while Hana Arayaselassie will lead the Ministry of Justice. Addisu Arega was appointed Minister of Agriculture, and Yasmin Wohabrebbi will oversee Trade and Regional Integration.
The new Cabinet brings together officials responsible for Ethiopia’s economic policy, national security, infrastructure, social services and regional relations at a time when the country faces economic challenges and continuing security concerns.
Full List of Approved Cabinet Members
The following appointments were approved by Parliament, according to the government announcement:
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Temesgen Tiruneh — Deputy Prime Minister
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Gedion Timothewos (PhD) — Minister of Foreign Affairs
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Addisu Arega — Minister of Agriculture
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Fitsum Assefa (PhD) — Minister of Finance
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Mohammed Idris — Minister of Defense
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Birhanu Nega (Prof.) — Minister of Education
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Hana Arayaselassie — Minister of Justice
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Yasmin Wohabrebbi — Minister of Trade and Regional Integration
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Fisseha Yitagesu (PhD) — Minister of Industry
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Habtamu Itefa (PhD) — Minister of Water and Energy
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Mekdes Daba (Dr.) — Minister of Health
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Awelu Abdi — Minister of Labor and Skills
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Aynalem Niguse — Minister of Revenues
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Bereket Fissehatsion — Minister of National Strategy
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Selamawit Kassa — Minister of Culture and Tourism
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Alemtsahay Paulos — Minister of Mining
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Sadat Nesha — Minister of Logistics
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Shewit Shanka — Minister of Women and Social Affairs
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Musa Adem — Minister of Peace
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Frehiwot Tamiru — Minister of Innovation and Technology
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Mohammed Abdurahman (Eng.) — Minister of Urban and Infrastructure
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Sultan Weli (PhD) — Minister of Irrigation and Lowlands
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Aklilu Tadesse (PhD) — Minister of Youth and Sports