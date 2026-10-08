Ethiopia’s Parliament Approves Abiy’s New 22-Member Cabinet

By
Kadir Moustapha
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Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed poses for a group photograph with members of his newly approved Cabinet in Addis Ababa, as the government begins a new five-year term under the Medemer administration.
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed poses for a group photograph with members of his newly approved Cabinet in Addis Ababa, as the government begins a new five-year term under the Medemer administration.

By : Kadir Moustapha

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, Oct 8 — Ethiopia’s House of Peoples’ Representatives has unanimously approved 23 Cabinet appointments submitted by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, completing a key stage in the formation of the country’s new federal government following the June general election.

The appointments include 22 ministers and Deputy Prime Minister Temesgen Tiruneh, who will continue in his senior government role as Abiy begins another five-year term.

The parliamentary approval came during the seventh House of Peoples’ Representatives’ new term, following Abiy’s reappointment and swearing-in as prime minister on October 5.

The Cabinet formation is part of the establishment of what the government calls the Medemer Government, reflecting Abiy’s political philosophy of unity, cooperation and national development.

Among the senior appointments, Gedion Timothewos was approved as Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed Idris as Minister of Defense and Fitsum Assefa as Minister of Finance.

Birhanu Nega was approved as Minister of Education, while Hana Arayaselassie will lead the Ministry of Justice. Addisu Arega was appointed Minister of Agriculture, and Yasmin Wohabrebbi will oversee Trade and Regional Integration.

The new Cabinet brings together officials responsible for Ethiopia’s economic policy, national security, infrastructure, social services and regional relations at a time when the country faces economic challenges and continuing security concerns.

Members of Ethiopia’s newly approved Cabinet take their oath of office during a ceremony at the House of Peoples’ Representatives in Addis Ababa, following Parliament’s unanimous approval of 23 Cabinet appointments submitted by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
Members of Ethiopia’s newly approved Cabinet take their oath of office during a ceremony at the House of Peoples’ Representatives in Addis Ababa, following Parliament’s unanimous approval of 23 Cabinet appointments submitted by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

Full List of Approved Cabinet Members

The following appointments were approved by Parliament, according to the government announcement:

  1. Temesgen Tiruneh — Deputy Prime Minister

  2. Gedion Timothewos (PhD) — Minister of Foreign Affairs

  3. Addisu Arega — Minister of Agriculture

  4. Fitsum Assefa (PhD) — Minister of Finance

  5. Mohammed Idris — Minister of Defense

  6. Birhanu Nega (Prof.) — Minister of Education

  7. Hana Arayaselassie — Minister of Justice

  8. Yasmin Wohabrebbi — Minister of Trade and Regional Integration

  9. Fisseha Yitagesu (PhD) — Minister of Industry

  10. Habtamu Itefa (PhD) — Minister of Water and Energy

  11. Mekdes Daba (Dr.) — Minister of Health

  12. Awelu Abdi — Minister of Labor and Skills

  13. Aynalem Niguse — Minister of Revenues

  14. Bereket Fissehatsion — Minister of National Strategy

  15. Selamawit Kassa — Minister of Culture and Tourism

  16. Alemtsahay Paulos — Minister of Mining

  17. Sadat Nesha — Minister of Logistics

  18. Shewit Shanka — Minister of Women and Social Affairs

  19. Musa Adem — Minister of Peace

  20. Frehiwot Tamiru — Minister of Innovation and Technology

  21. Mohammed Abdurahman (Eng.) — Minister of Urban and Infrastructure

  22. Sultan Weli (PhD) — Minister of Irrigation and Lowlands

  23. Aklilu Tadesse (PhD) — Minister of Youth and Sports

New Government Takes Shape

The Cabinet’s approval follows the opening of Ethiopia’s seventh parliamentary term on October 5, when newly elected lawmakers took their oaths and Abiy was sworn in for another five-year term.

The new parliamentary leadership also includes Ahmed Shide, who was elected Speaker of the House of Peoples’ Representatives, while Muferihat Kamil was elected Speaker of the House of Federation.

The government formation comes as Ethiopia seeks to advance economic reforms, attract investment and address domestic security challenges while navigating tensions over access to the Red Sea and the management of Nile waters.

Abiy, who first took office in 2018, has made economic restructuring and infrastructure development central priorities of his administration.

The unanimous parliamentary approval gives the new Cabinet the formal legislative backing to begin implementing the government’s agenda for the next five years.

Reporting by HornDiplomat  News Desk)

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