Ethiopia Eyes Regional Medical Hub Status with AI Healthcare Push

ADDIS ABABA, June 5 (Horn Diplomat) – Ethiopia is seeking to position itself as a leading medical tourism destination in the Horn of Africa through major investments in specialized healthcare services, digital health systems and artificial intelligence-powered diagnostics, senior health officials said.
The initiative forms part of the government’s broader healthcare reform agenda aimed at attracting patients from neighboring countries while expanding access to advanced medical treatment for Ethiopians.
State Minister of Health Dr. Dereje Duguma said Ethiopia is already receiving patients from across the region, including Somalia, Djibouti and northern Kenya, as demand grows for specialized healthcare services.
“We are already seeing many patients visiting our country from neighboring areas such as Somalia, Djibouti, and northern Kenya,” Dereje told the state-owned Ethiopian News Agency (ENA).
According to the state minister, Ethiopia’s revised health policy places particular emphasis on expanding tertiary healthcare services, strengthening medical education and developing a highly skilled healthcare workforce capable of delivering advanced treatment.
Officials say achieving the country’s medical tourism ambitions will require continued investment in modern hospital infrastructure, advanced medical equipment and reliable pharmaceutical supply chains.
The government points to recent developments in both public and private healthcare facilities as evidence of the sector’s transformation. Among the flagship projects is the expansion of St. Paul’s Hospital Millennium Medical College in Addis Ababa, while several private hospitals have also increased their capacity to provide specialized medical services.
Digitalization has emerged as a central pillar of Ethiopia’s healthcare strategy under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s Digital Ethiopia 2025 initiative.
Dereje said more than 50 hospitals and health centers across the country are already operating paperless systems that allow healthcare providers to manage patient records and services electronically.
The Ministry of Health aims to digitalize more than 80 percent of public health facilities by 2030, according to the state minister.
As part of the modernization effort, Ethiopia has also begun introducing artificial intelligence-powered diagnostic technologies in selected healthcare institutions.
“We have begun introducing AI-based digital X-rays, diagnostic tools, and treatment mechanisms in select health facilities,” Dereje said, adding that the technologies are expected to expand significantly over the next three to five years.
The state minister noted that integrating AI-supported healthcare systems with expanded tertiary medical services and digital patient records is expected to improve healthcare outcomes while strengthening Ethiopia’s appeal as a regional medical destination.
According to state-owned broadcaster Fana Media Corporation, the ministry also plans to replicate successful healthcare models currently operating in Addis Ababa across major regional cities, broadening access to advanced medical services nationwide.
The strategy follows Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s recent inauguration of Lafto Hospital, a 5.4-hectare state-of-the-art medical facility in Addis Ababa designed to treat complex illnesses, including cancer and cardiovascular diseases.
Officials say the hospital is expected to help reduce the number of Ethiopians seeking treatment abroad, conserve foreign currency and support the country’s broader ambition of becoming a regional center for advanced healthcare services.
Ethiopia, Africa’s second-most populous nation, has in recent years increased investments in healthcare infrastructure, medical education and digital public services as part of wider efforts to modernize the country’s social and economic sectors.