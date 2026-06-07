Discovery Documentary Featuring Somaliland Wins Five International Film Awards

By: Mohamed Duale
HARGEISA, June 7 (Horn Diplomat) – A documentary series highlighting wildlife conservation efforts in Somaliland and Namibia has won five international film awards, bringing global recognition to initiatives aimed at protecting endangered cheetahs and combating illegal wildlife trafficking.
The series, Return of the Cheetah, produced by Discovery Channel in partnership with JETOUR Global, received accolades including a prestigious Gold Tower Award at the New York Festivals TV & Film Awards and a Gold Telly Award for Best Short Form Documentary, according to the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF).
The two-part documentary follows internationally renowned naturalist and television host Hazen Audel as he visits CCF conservation centers in Namibia and Somaliland, documenting efforts to safeguard cheetahs and restore populations threatened by habitat loss and trafficking.
The original film, Return of the Cheetah, premiered on Discovery Channel on International Cheetah Day in December 2024 and chronicles the rehabilitation and release of a rescued cheetah named Jet back into the Namibian wilderness.
Its sequel, Return of the Cheetah: Horn of Africa, premiered globally in December 2025 and focuses on Somaliland’s role in combating the illegal wildlife trade. The documentary follows conservationists as they rescue and care for cheetah cubs confiscated from traffickers and highlights the work of the Cheetah Rescue and Conservation Centre (CRCC) in Somaliland.
The facility, operated by the Cheetah Conservation Fund, serves as a critical hub for the rehabilitation of cheetahs intercepted from trafficking networks operating across the Horn of Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.
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