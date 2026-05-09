Breaking Barriers, Building Cities: Zuad’s Rise in Somaliland

HARGEISA (Horn Diplomat) In a city undergoing rapid urban expansion, where new buildings are reshaping the skyline and redefining modern living, a young Somaliland architect is emerging as a key figure in a sector long dominated by men.
Eng. Su’ad Ali Mohamed, founder of Dhisa Architects, is part of a new generation bringing structure, creativity and professional standards to Somaliland’s growing construction industry.
For Su’ad, architecture is not simply a profession but a long-term vision rooted in creativity and purpose.
“Architecture is not just walls and roofs. It is art, life, and a legacy that can live across generations,” she told Horn Diplomat in an interview.
Her interest in design began early, shaped by a desire to turn empty spaces into environments that combine beauty, function and cultural identity. She said her aim has always been to create designs that reflect local traditions while aligning with modern global standards.
Her early career was built through education, training and hands-on experience across different projects.
“The beginning was not easy, but it built my experience and gave me a real understanding of architecture and construction,” she told Horn Diplomat.
Before launching her company, she worked on various projects that helped her understand client expectations and the realities of the market.
“I saw a strong need for a company that offers modern, high-quality architectural services while truly understanding people’s needs and the direction of urban development,” she said.
The firm now provides architectural design, interior design, 3D visualization, construction supervision and consultancy services across residential and commercial projects.
Growth, Barriers and Expansion
Somaliland is experiencing steady growth in construction, driven by urbanisation and increasing demand for modern housing and commercial developments.
Su’ad said the sector offers opportunities but still faces structural challenges.
“Somaliland is experiencing major construction growth, and demand for modern buildings is increasing. But there is still a strong need for proper planning, sustainable architecture and high-quality design,” she told Horn Diplomat.
She added that rising material costs and limited awareness of design standards remain obstacles for both developers and clients.
As a female founder in engineering and construction, she also faced social barriers.
“One of the biggest challenges was the lack of confidence some people have in women working in engineering and construction,” she said.
She said she addressed those perceptions through consistent results.
“I broke that perception through work and visible results. When people see quality, leadership and professionalism, gender becomes irrelevant,” she said.
Her message to young women is direct.
“Believe in yourself, learn continuously and do not be afraid of challenges,” she said.
Dhisa Architects has already worked on projects within Somaliland and in neighbouring countries, focusing on residential developments, interior design and commercial spaces built to modern standards.
Looking ahead, she aims to expand the company beyond the region.
“My goal is to build a global architecture brand known for quality, innovation and modern design,” she said.
She said the company plans to strengthen its digital presence, build international partnerships and invest in skilled teams to meet global standards.
She hopes the firm will become a recognised name across East Africa and the Middle East within the next five years.
“Success begins with one step and believing in yourself. Do not let society limit what you can become,” she said.
With Somaliland’s development advancing, professionals like Su’ad are influencing both the built environment and perceptions of leadership in technical fields. Her work reflects a wider shift in the private sector, where a new generation is setting higher standards and creating new opportunities.