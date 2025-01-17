Amb. Tibor P. Nagy Jr. Returns to U.S. State Department, Strengthening Ties with Somaliland

By: Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomar Chief editor

Ambassador Tibor P. Nagy Jr., the former U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, has announced his return to the U.S. Department of State. In a recent statement on social media, he revealed that his new position will encompass responsibilities beyond African affairs.

“Dear Friends, Adversaries, and Trolls – Looks like I’m going back to US State Dept on Monday in a position which will be beyond just Africa. So I’m stopping expressing my personal views until my temporary position finishes (probably a few months). God bless you all and back soon!” said Amb. Nagy in his tweet.

Known for his distinguished career in diplomacy, Amb. Nagy has been a vocal advocate for African development and a strong supporter of Somaliland’s recognition on the international stage. His dedication to Somaliland’s cause has earned him widespread respect and gratitude from its people, who view him as a true ally in their quest for recognition.

Tibor Nagy’s return to the State Department reflects the U.S. government’s recognition of the strategic importance of Africa in global affairs. His expertise, particularly in East Africa, will likely be instrumental in addressing pressing issues while supporting long-term stability and growth in the region.

While specific details of his role remain undisclosed, Nagy’s background in diplomacy and deep understanding of Africa’s challenges provide a strong foundation for his contributions to U.S. foreign policy. His work is expected to focus on fostering peace, security, and economic opportunities in Africa while aligning with broader U.S. global objectives.

Amb. Nagy previously served as U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia from 1999 to 2002 and as U.S. Ambassador to Guinea from 1996 to 1999. Following his ambassadorships, he was appointed as the U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs from 2018 to 2021, where he played a pivotal role in shaping U.S.-Africa relations.

Amb. Nagy’s return to the State Department marks an important moment as he steps into a broader role, leveraging his expertise in global diplomacy. While he has paused sharing his personal views during this temporary appointment, his past contributions and steadfast support for underrepresented nations and regions highlight his unwavering commitment to fostering global cooperation.

This new role is expected to last a few months, during which Amb. Nagy will undoubtedly bring his wealth of knowledge and diplomatic experience to bear on pressing international issues. His announcement has drawn attention from supporters and colleagues who anticipate his positive impact in this expanded capacity.

Amb. Nagy’s contributions to diplomacy, particularly his advocacy for Somaliland, will continue to resonate as he embarks on this significant new chapter in his career.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

Like this: Like Loading...