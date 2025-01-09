The following is a statement released by the Laasgeel Institute, highlighting their concerns regarding China’s alleged involvement in Somaliland’s eastern Sool region through its ally, Somalia. The institute outlines the threats posed to Somaliland’s sovereignty and the potential destabilization of the Horn of Africa.

The Laasgeel Institute’s Statement:

The Laasgeel Institute released a statement about the intervention of the Chinese government and its ally Somalia in the eastern Sool region in Somaliland by using a proxy war for SSC-KHATUMO MILITIAS. The Laasgeel Institute warns a China’s aggressive actions will threaten the peace and stability of the Horn of Africa.

The Republic of Somaliland faces significant threats from China and its ally Somalia to undermine Somaliland’s sovereignty. The Laasgeel Institute is closely monitoring the illegal actions of the People’s Republic of China on the eastern borders of Somaliland, undermining the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Somaliland.

China is a close friend of Somalia, which claims sovereignty over Somaliland and has supported its military and diplomatic incursions into Mogadishu in an attempt to seize Somaliland’s sovereignty.

Moreover, there is significant evidence that China is assisting Somalia in both military and diplomatic campaigns aimed at destabilizing Somaliland. Since 2023, China has operated a series of cargo transportation services to LasAnod city in Somaliland, on behalf of its embassy in Mogadishu, Somalia.

Therefore, the Laasgeel Institute is strongly concerned that the Chinese government will hand over illegal weapons to the SSC-KHATUMO Anti-Peace Group Fighting in East Sool to put pressure on Somaliland to withdraw diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

In summary, the Laasgeel Institute, on behalf of the people of Somaliland, informs the international community that China and its ally Somalia will be responsible for the consequences of these actions.

About the Laasgeel Institute:

The Laasgeel Institute for Policy Studies (LIPS) and Research Analysis is an independent, not-for-profit think-tank that is fighting for Somaliland’s future. The institute is dedicated to fostering good governance, preserving cultural heritage, empowering women in politics, strengthening democratization institutions, fostering peace and security, and advocating for Somaliland’s international case of recognition.

