Ethiopia and Somaliland Forge Stronger Ties Through High-Level Engagements

In recent high-level engagements, Somaliland and Ethiopia have reaffirmed their commitment to deepening bilateral ties and promoting mutual interests in the region. These meetings underline the strategic importance of collaboration between the two neighboring states, particularly in areas of security, regional stability, and development.

On one front, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Somaliland, Mr. Abdirahman Dahir Aadan Bakaal, hosted the Ethiopian Ambassador to Somaliland, Ambassador Teshome Shunde Hamito. This introductory meeting emphasized the importance of fostering a robust partnership rooted in good neighborliness, development, and shared goals. the discussions highlighted the need to sustain and enhance cooperation between the two entities.

Similarly, Somaliland’s Minister of Defense, Mohamed Yusuf Ali, engaged with Ambassador Teshome Shunde Hamito to explore avenues for strengthening security cooperation. The meeting was particularly significant as the Defense Minister is newly appointed, providing an opportunity for the Ethiopian Ambassador to establish a working relationship with him. This dialogue focused on addressing shared challenges, such as cross-border security, and reinforcing strategies for regional stability. With both nations playing pivotal roles in the Horn of Africa, these efforts reflect a collective resolve to combat threats like terrorism and foster peace in the region.

Key Areas of Collaboration

Ethiopia and Somaliland share deep historical and geographical ties, making their relationship critical to the Horn of Africa’s stability. Despite Somaliland’s unrecognized status internationally, Ethiopia has maintained a pragmatic approach, engaging with Somaliland as a vital partner.

The Horn of Africa’s volatile security situation necessitates cohesive efforts. Ethiopia, facing internal and external threats, finds a reliable partner in Somaliland. The two entities can coordinate on intelligence sharing, border security, and counter-terrorism initiatives, especially against groups like Al-Shabaab.

The Berbera Corridor, a key trade route connecting Somaliland’s Port of Berbera to Ethiopia, underscores the economic interdependence between the two. Enhancing this corridor could significantly boost trade, attract investment, and create jobs, fostering economic stability.

In January 2024, Ethiopia and Somaliland reached a significant agreement on sea access and port utilization, allowing Ethiopia to use the Berbera Port as a crucial outlet for imports and exports. However, progress on this agreement has been limited, as Ethiopia has yet to make public statements on its implementation. Recently, Ethiopia entered a new maritime agreement with Somalia, signaling a shift in its regional maritime strategy. This deal raises questions about the status of its earlier agreement with Somaliland, as Ethiopia diversifies its approach to securing sea access, which could affect its broader diplomatic engagements in the Horn of Africa.

The relationship between Ethiopia and Somaliland is mutually beneficial, with significant potential for further growth. Somaliland’s unrecognized status fosters innovative approaches to international collaboration, allowing for pragmatic agreements that benefit both nations. Joint infrastructure projects, such as enhancing the Berbera Corridor, provide a strong foundation for deepened economic ties. Ethiopia’s diverse and dynamic society presents opportunities for Somaliland to contribute through stable partnerships. Furthermore, Ethiopia’s engagement with Somaliland sets a model for constructive relationships with other unrecognized states, promoting diplomatic progress and facilitating economic cooperation. Both countries have opportunities to strengthen their economic partnerships, contributing to regional stability and growth.

Recent engagements between Somaliland and Ethiopia signal a commitment to advancing a strategic partnership that addresses shared challenges and leverages opportunities for mutual benefit. By focusing on security, economic cooperation, and regional stability, the two nations can significantly contribute to the prosperity and peace of the Horn of Africa. As these relationships deepen, they will not only bolster bilateral ties but also set a standard for collaboration in a region often fraught with complexities.

