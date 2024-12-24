Former Somalia Officer Yusuf Tuke Deported from U.S. for His Heinous Crimes Against the People of Somaliland

By: Horndiplomat staff

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Yusuf Abdi Ali Tuke, a 71-year-old former Somali military officer, has been deported from the United States to Somalia after being implicated in severe human rights abuses against the people of Somaliland. Ali, also known as “Tukeh,” was removed on December 20 after residing in Springfield, Virginia, for years.

Ali served as a Lieutenant Colonel and Commander of the Fifth Brigade of the Somali National Army between May 1987 and July 1988. During this time, his brigade orchestrated atrocities that included arbitrary arrests, torture, extrajudicial killings, and the deliberate destruction of villages in Somaliland. Essential resources such as water reservoirs were systematically destroyed to destabilize civilian populations and suppress opposition to the regime.

“The United States will not be a haven for those who perpetrate human rights violations,” said Russell Hott, acting Executive Associate Director of ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). “This case exemplifies our ongoing efforts to deliver justice to the victims of such crimes.”

The U.S. Department of Justice found Ali personally responsible for acts of torture and other violations. A 65-page decision issued in February 2024 by an immigration judge ordered his removal to Somalia, citing overwhelming evidence of his role in directing soldiers under his command to carry out widespread abuses. Ali had also been found liable in a 2019 civil case in Virginia for the torture of a Somali herder, resulting in an award of damages to the plaintiff.

“The deportation of Yusuf Abdi Ali Tuke marks a significant milestone in the pursuit of justice for the people of Somaliland, who suffered grave human rights violations during a dark chapter in their history. It sends a clear message that those who commit such crimes will ultimately be held accountable, no matter how much time has passed,” said Mohamed Jama, an international lawyer.

The removal of Yusuf Abdi Ali Tuke underscores the U.S. government’s commitment to pursuing justice for victims of human rights abuses, regardless of the time that has passed. It serves as a reminder that perpetrators of atrocities will face consequences, no matter where they attempt to seek refuge.

