Five significant lessons from the Somaliland elections 2024

Elections are fundamentally risky associated project and should not be overlooked. Indeed, especially in the case of elections in underdeveloped countries. While some nations strive for development and nation-building, many face unforeseen obstacles throughout their election processes.

With regard to elections in Africa, multiple concerns arise. We have observed elections in Africa that have resulted in political turmoil, civilian violence, and economic devastation from which recovery is still pending. A very few states in Africa has succeeded in conducting free and fair elections, and subsequently, the losing president peacefully transfers authority.

We understand that African leaders frequently intervene and openly meddle in the process of presidential elections and the results, if the likely voting results indicates an unfavorable that could lead in his removal from the office.

For instance, during the 2007–2008 elections, political turmoil occurred in Kenya. Approximately 1,300 individuals killed in demonstrations. The conflict arose after the Kenyan electoral commission declared the presidential election as won by the incumbent president, Mwai Kibaki, while leaders and followers of the Orange Democratic Party dismissed the results.

The election results ignited a political, economic, and humanitarian crisis in Kenya and directed the nation onto a new political trajectory, dividing authority between the opposition and the conservatives, who established a coalition government.

Somaliland, a tiny nation in the Horn of Africa that has not gained worldwide recognition and financially developing, managed to conduct one-person, one-vote elections that led to the shift of leadership to a democratically elected leader during its 34-year period, and what must be mentioned is that the elections were peaceful, and the results were unanimous.

Up to this point, four presidents have been elected freely by the people. Once more, Somaliland exists as a de facto state without global acknowledgment, and it possesses a fully functioning government system with well-functioning institutions and state bodies. Somaliland represents an undeniable reality on the global stage that cannot be overlooked.

The Somaliland elections on 13th November 2024 were characterized by the global community as a showcase of democracy where the citizens illustrated to African nations, notably those in the Horn of Africa, the extent of knowledge they have attained in electoral psychology. Truly, it was an election comparable to those conducted in the developed world regarding the manner in which the parties competed, the seamless operation of the electoral process, and the technology employed, including the iris verification device.

Somaliland conducted a fascinating election that attracted significant observation from nations in the Horn of Africa and other allies, both regionally and globally. It was notably intriguing how a tiny, unrecognized nation successfully orchestrated a democratic election allowing citizens to vote freely for their preferred candidate and political party.

Furthermore, it gained international focus as all costs associated with the election were covered by the government treasury, demonstrating that Somaliland possesses the financial capability to undertake substantial projects such as elections. The outgoing government has previously conducted simultaneous elections for the Parliament and local councils.

If we examine the subject closely, we can discover five significant insights from the Somaliland elections.

The citizens got the power of voting.

Elections provide an opportunity for citizens to elect the leader they desire and perceive as embodying the interests of both the people and the entire country. Empowering individuals to make their own decision to freely vote is a significant liberty, and it stands as one of the notable achievements of Somaliland. The citizens assumed accountability for the decision, and this election was the most crucial one in which it can be stated that numerous individuals grounded their selections on their own thought regardless of tribalism.

The citizens of Somaliland have realized that they are able to elect a president who embodies their needs, and they also have the option to remove the ruling leader if he has not fulfilled the national duties for which he was sworn. This is the essence of every election, and this is where democracy starts.

It appears that the Somalilanders get it how to guard the common intrigue and vote for the likely and suitable candidates to lead. Beyond any doubt, Somalis are influenced by clans that collectively establish governments. Here in Somaliland, clans contribute governments and other public resources through a clan-based system referred to as 4.5 power sharing. Somaliland people seem to be currently shifting towards a decision grounded in practicality, assessing which candidate can genuinely serve the nation and unite the populace.

Social partitions turn of after harsh campaigns.

The Somaliland Electoral Commission (NEC) has established the campaign timeline for the 2024 presidential and national parties. This timeline has provided a duration of 23 days for presidential candidates and national parties to showcase the strength of their supporters and to inform the public of their political agendas that they aspire to lead the nation.

This was the most captivating and exciting part of the whole project. The old three parties and newly registered ones showcased exhibitions in which their fans displayed the level of their support for their party/candidate. The backers adorned themselves with the emblems and banners of their party. This exhibition was the most stunning of the election initiative, and it garnered the interest of other Somalis and nations in the Horn of Africa. That’s when we are concentrating on the most successful aspect of the election campaign.

On the contrary, the election campaign and political strategies in the nation throughout the previous year have been vigorous. The campaign phase proved to be challenging, and the community experienced significant fragmentation, as politicians drove a divide within the populace to safeguard their backers and discourage their adversaries. A situation emerged where advocates of different parties and groups came into conflict in certain regions.

As the circumstances here advanced, numerous worried individuals and intellectuals voiced their fears regarding the unity and stability of the community. The employment of overt tribalism and provocative language surfaced, which adversely affected the community and weakened democracy.

The separation of society throughout the campaign timeframe did not signify the destruction of social unity, and that concern ceased on the morning of the election on 13 November 2024. From that moment forward, society disregarded the campaign fervor and divisions and paid attention to the preliminary outcomes and the hopes for the triumph of their party or presidential contender.

Understanding the Psychology of Elections.

Understanding the Psychology of Elections is the element that allowed the Somaliland people to successfully execute the election project. This component is one of its significance. Elections is a broad term, but the sub-tasks within the election project each carry their own importance and influence.

The intensity of the election campaign, the financial strain the country faces during the election period, the fragmentation of society during this period, the differing political ideologies among the competing leaders, the crafting of the roadmap and timeline for the execution of the election by the electoral commission, the diligent efforts on election day, and the anxiety surrounding the agreed results can be described as the psychology of elections that the citizens of Somaliland comprehend.

The Level of political maturity of the Somaliland leadership.

If we concentrate on the end results, the departing president Muse Bihi Abdi congratulated the elected president Abdirahman Mohamed Abdilaahi Irro, revealing his pleasure with the outcomes of the November 13 elections in Somaliland. This can be attributed to political development and political dedication.

In the case of the developing nations, the primary issue confronting an electoral commission is whether the incumbent president will acknowledge the results or not. The result recognition from President Muse Bihi and the accolades for President-elect Mohamed Abdilaahi Ciro were the key public occurrences throughout the election process, and worldwide documented that Somaliland is an advanced initiative whose presence is now solidly established.

Integrity of the National Electoral Commission (NEC).

The Somaliland Electoral Commission executed and took the most crucial role in the electoral process up to the final results. This election was conducted and overseen by a youthful committee that was technically proficient, but their experience may be limited compared to prior committees. The reflection we are examining here is the distrust between the ruling conservatives, and the opposition candidates. In this case, the distrust is at a significant level between both parties. Consequently, the electoral commission is operating in a challenging environment, steering clear of anything that could jeopardize their election projects.

The electoral commission responsible for overseeing the Somaliland elections on 13 November demonstrated a high level of well-trained teams who effectively managed the electoral process. This achievement was significantly supported by the dedicated efforts of the youth, who received training from qualified instructors provided by the National Electoral Commission’s training department. The development of the general election agenda, the scheduling of the election campaign, and the execution of the electoral process were executed without any major issues. Notably, the errors associated with the election were recorded at less than 1%.

The international community ought to endorse the Somaliland initiative by facilitating access to financial opportunities, political, and diplomatic assistance to foster the region’s progress and security.

