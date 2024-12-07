British MP Gavin Williamson Renews Push for Somaliland Recognition Following Successful Free & Fair Election

By Mohamed Duale, Horndiplomat

British MP Gavin Williamson has reignited efforts to support Somaliland’s recognition as a sovereign state, citing its peaceful and transparent presidential election held on November 13, 2024. The election, widely regarded as free and fair, has reinforced Somaliland’s democratic credentials and prompted renewed advocacy in the UK Parliament.

In a statement shared on X (formerly Twitter), Williamson announced the reconstitution of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Somaliland, emphasizing the significance of this step:

“Great to join colleagues from across party lines as well as representatives from @SomalilandinUK to reconstitute the APPG on Somaliland. Following a successful free & fair election, it is high time we put the recognition of Somaliland on the agenda.”

Williamson, a former British Defense Secretary, has a long-standing history of supporting Somaliland. He has previously tabled motions in the UK Parliament urging the government to recognize Somaliland as an independent and democratic state. His efforts have consistently emphasized Somaliland’s stability, democratic governance, and historical ties to the United Kingdom.

A Historical Connection

The relationship between Somaliland and the UK dates back to the late 19th century when Somaliland became a British protectorate in 1884. This bond was solidified during World War II, as Somaliland played a critical role in supporting British forces. The shared history between the two regions has fostered cultural and political ties that continue to influence relations today.

In 1960, Somaliland gained independence from Britain, only to voluntarily unite with Somalia five days later in hopes of forming a greater Somali nation. However, this union ultimately led to decades of marginalization, culminating in Somaliland’s declaration of independence in 1991. Since then, Somaliland has operated as a de facto state, boasting a functioning government, robust democratic processes, and economic growth, despite lacking formal international recognition.

Genewed Momentum for Recognition

With the reconstitution of the APPG on Somaliland, Williamson aims to consolidate cross-party support in the UK Parliament. The APPG will prioritize putting Somaliland’s recognition on the parliamentary agenda, aligning with its democratic success and strategic importance.

The successful election of Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro) as Somaliland’s president has further bolstered its standing as a credible and democratic state. Observers have praised the peaceful transfer of power as a milestone in the region, underscoring Somaliland’s potential to serve as a model for stability and governance in Africa.

Williamson’s renewed efforts reflect growing international acknowledgment of Somaliland’s unique position. As the APPG on Somaliland reengages with the issue, the hope for formal recognition gains momentum, driven by leaders who understand the importance of stability and democracy in the Horn of Africa.

With the UK’s historical connection and ongoing partnership, Somaliland’s recognition could mark a new chapter in its relationship with the international community.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

