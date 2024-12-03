Waaheen Market Rebuilt: Somaliland’s Symbol of Resilience and Modernization

By: MOHAMED DUALE, HORNDIPLOMAT

Hargeisa, Somaliland — In a significant stride toward economic recovery and modernization, Muse Bihi Abdi, President of the Republic of Somaliland, officially inaugurated the newly reconstructed Waaheen Market today. The event marked a turning point in the nation’s journey to rebuild its commercial heart, which was devastated by a tragic fire in April 2022.

The ceremony celebrated the culmination of efforts to restore Waaheen Market as a vital hub for commerce and culture. President Muse Bihi Abdi toured the modern high-rise buildings and advanced infrastructure that now characterize the market. The reconstruction reflects a meticulous focus on safety, functionality, and alignment with global standards, offering traders and visitors a secure and efficient environment.

A Collaborative Achievement

The inauguration was attended by government officials, property owners, reconstruction experts, and agency representatives, all of whom contributed to the market’s rebirth. During the event, stakeholders reflected on the challenges faced during the rebuilding process and the collective resolve that made this milestone possible.

Mohamoud Hassan Sa’ad (Saajin), the Minister of Trade and Tourism, and Mr. Mohamed Haji Aden, the Minister of Religious Affairs, lauded the President’s leadership and vision. They emphasized that the reconstructed market not only restores lost livelihoods but also represents Somaliland’s resilience and commitment to progress.

A State-of-the-Art Commercial Hub

The new Waaheen Market comprises 24 blocks housing 644 modern shops. Designed to accommodate contemporary trade demands, the market features paved roads, designated parking spaces, and robust safety measures to protect traders, customers, and goods.

The facilities provide accessibility and functionality, ensuring that traders can operate efficiently while offering a welcoming environment for customers. This transformation positions Waaheen as a premier commercial destination, reinforcing Hargeisa’s role as an economic hub in the Horn of Africa.

In his address, President Muse Bihi Abdi expressed gratitude to all contributors, including local and international partners, whose support made the market’s reconstruction a reality. The President highlighted that the modernized Waaheen Market stands as a symbol of Somaliland’s determination to rebuild and thrive in the face of adversity.

“This market is not just a place of trade; it is a beacon of hope and a reflection of our nation’s resilience,” President Bihi said. “It represents the unity and hard work of our people and our commitment to fostering economic growth.”

Looking Ahead

The reopening of Waaheen Market signifies more than the restoration of a commercial hub—it is a statement of Somaliland’s ability to overcome challenges and embrace modernization. As traders return to their shops, the market is poised to drive economic activity, support livelihoods, and attract investment.

With its modern infrastructure and renewed vibrancy, Waaheen Market is set to play a pivotal role in Somaliland’s journey toward economic resilience and sustainable development. The nation’s success in rebuilding the market sends a powerful message to the world: Somaliland is ready to rise stronger, embracing innovation while honoring its rich heritage.

