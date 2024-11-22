International election observation mission congratulates Somaliland, while urging improvements to electoral process

Today the University College London’s International Election Observation Mission (IEOM) to Somaliland’s presidential elections and political parties vote on 13 November 2024 is departing Somaliland. The IEOM, led by Tim Cole, a former UK ambassador, was invited by Somaliland’s National Electoral Commission (NEC) to provide an impartial and independent assessment of the electoral process.

Says Tim Cole: “As we leave, we congratulate Somaliland on concluding an electoral process in which Somalilanders demonstrated their enthusiasm for democracy. There is still work to be done to bring Somaliland’s elections up to international standards but the successful holding of elections in a calm and peaceful environment is very welcome.”

In all, 28 observers, from 13 countries, including the UK, Ireland, Uganda, Poland, Guatemala, Germany, Kenya, Spain, Zambia and New Zealand, observed the opening and closing of polling stations, voting in 146 polling stations, and ballot counting and tallying in all of Somaliland’s six regions.

The IEOM has identified a number of issues that electoral authorities could address including making sure that the secrecy of the vote is upheld in future elections and that the voter register is updated more regularly and closer to the holding of elections. In addition, voters need to be better informed about voting procedures. These have been detailed in the mission’s preliminary report, and the IEOM will publish its final report in the first half of 2025.

As the mission departs, Tim Cole urges Somaliland and the NEC to keep its focus on the need to keep improving even as Somaliland celebrates its electoral achievements. “We hope our recommendations to the NEC and others in Somaliland will be useful in helping Somaliland as it continues its journey. With the next parliamentary elections not at all far away, the focus must be kept and this important work must go on.”

For further information or to arrange an interview with a member of the core team, please contact Conrad Heine (IEOM media analyst) at conrad@somaliland2024.com ; WhatsApp +44 7870 642 852

