Somaliland Defends Democratic Progress Amid Hostile Remarks from Mogadishu

By: Horndiplomat staff writer

Hargeisa, Somaliland – The Government of the Republic of Somaliland has strongly rejected recent hostile remarks made by Somalia’s Foreign Minister, Ahmed Moallim Fiqi. In a sharply worded statement, Somaliland’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) described Fiqi’s comments regarding Somaliland’s electoral process as “unfounded and inflammatory.”

“The Government of the Republic of Somaliland strongly refutes the unfounded and inflammatory comments made by the so-called ‘Foreign Minister’ of the Mogadishu administration regarding Somaliland’s free elections and the democratic process,” the MFA stated.

The Ministry criticized Fiqi’s remarks as being “replete with disdain and hostility towards the people of Somaliland,” highlighting his apparent ignorance of Somaliland’s efforts to maintain peace and assert its sovereignty.

Criticism of International Diplomats

The MFA also addressed Fiqi’s criticism of foreign diplomats who observed Somaliland’s November 13 elections. “In addition, his threat towards international diplomats—who rightly praised the Somaliland electoral process—is un-diplomatic, profoundly ignorant,” the statement read. The Ministry underscored Somaliland’s independence, asserting that it does not seek validation from Mogadishu.

“Somaliland neither needs nor looks for endorsement from a fragile regime operating on the taxpayers’ funds of diplomats he has targeted so recklessly,” the MFA added.

These comments from Somaliland follow Somalia foreing Minister Ahmed Maolim Fiqi’s statement in Mogadishu, where he accused foreign diplomats of undermining what he referred to as Somalia’s sovereignty. Speaking on November 14, Fiqi expressed strong discontent with ambassadors who observed and praised Somaliland’s elections.

Somaliland’s Unwavering Commitment

The Ministry concluded by reaffirming Somaliland’s dedication to democracy, peace, and self-determination. “The people of Somaliland will continue to flourish, constructing a democratic and peaceful society, independent of others’ distractions and disruptions. Somaliland’s sovereignty is undoubted, and our development will not be stopped by hostile rhetoric coming from those who fail to respect our right to self-determination and governance,” the statement emphasized.

As Somaliland continues to progress, its government remains focused on solidifying its democratic achievements and furthering its path toward international recognition.

