Somaliland NEC Outlines Election Result Management and Dispute Resolution Process

By: Horndiplomat Staff

Hargeisa, Somaliland – The National Electoral Commission (NEC) of Somaliland has issued a detailed plan for managing election results from the district level up to the national level, emphasizing transparency and accuracy in the electoral process.

In a recent statement, NEC highlighted the structured approach to handling election outcomes and resolving any disputes. The commission assured the public of its commitment to a fair electoral process, with distinct protocols in place at each administrative level.

District-Level Results Management

According to Articles 134 and 135 of Law No. 91/2023, the district offices are responsible for resolving any disputes at the district level and ensuring accurate tallying of votes from polling stations. Once this process is completed, the results are transferred to the regional offices for further validation.

Regional-Level Results Management

In line with Articles 136 and 137, regional offices will oversee the results submitted by district offices. If any grievances arise, they will be forwarded to the NEC’s central office for resolution. This ensures a second layer of scrutiny to maintain the integrity of the results.

National-Level Results Management

Under Articles 138 to 146, the NEC’s central office will compile results from all regions and address any disputes escalated from lower levels. The NEC aims to release verified national election results only after thorough validation across all administrative tiers.

NEC Chairman Musa Hassan Yousuf reaffirmed that the commission is fully equipped to handle complaints promptly and fairly. The NEC’s statement underscores the institution’s dedication to a transparent, fair, and accurate electoral process in Somaliland.

Following Somaliland’s November 13 election, Horndiplomat will deliver in-depth post-election coverage, providing analysis, updates, and insights on results and implications to keep the public well-informed on key developments.

