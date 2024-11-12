By: Mohamed Duale

Ahead of Wednesday’s crucial elections, the Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) has taken significant steps to ensure a well-organized, transparent, and efficient voting process. In a substantial logistical operation, the NEC has deployed 7,500 core staff members to polling stations across the nation. This core team will be responsible for overseeing the voting procedures, addressing issues on-site, and maintaining the integrity of the electoral process.

Supporting the core staff, 5,000 additional subordinate personnel have been positioned at various polling locations, ready to assist in any capacity needed. This collective deployment of 12,500 dedicated workers highlights the NEC’s commitment to upholding a high standard of transparency and order in this election.

The NEC emphasized this commitment in a recent post on X (formerly Twitter):

“Exciting News! The #Somaliland NEC dispatched 7.5K core staff to polling stations nationwide, with 5K subordinate staff ready at their locations! Together, they’re dedicated to ensuring a smooth, & transparent elections.”

This proactive approach reflects the NEC’s dedication to maintaining the public’s confidence in Somaliland’s electoral process. By mobilizing a robust team, the NEC aims to provide a secure and fair environment for voters, ensuring their voices are accurately represented in this pivotal moment for Somaliland’s democracy.

Horndiplomat will continue to provide live updates and in-depth reporting throughout election day, bringing voters the latest developments and insights as Somaliland heads to the polls.

