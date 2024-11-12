PRESS-RELEASE

Following the arrival of the full complement of observers, the University College London’s International Election Observation Mission (IEOM) to Somaliland’s presidential and parties elections on 13 November 2024 is deploying to observe polling day. The first of 14 observer teams will depart Hargeisa on the morning of 11 November. In all, 28 observers, from 13 countries, will observe the opening and closing of polling stations, voting, ballot counting and tallying in all of Somaliland’s six regions.

After polling day and departure of the observer teams, a small team will remain in Somaliland to observe through to the declaration of results. The IEOM, led by Tim Cole, a former UK ambassador, has been invited by Somaliland’s National Electoral Commission (NEC) to provide an impartial and independent assessment of the electoral process.. The IEOM will publish a preliminary assessment soon after the election day and will then publish its final report in the first half of 2025.

International observers of Somaliland’s elections deploying to all six of Somaliland’s regions Photo Credit: Liv Latricia Habel

Since arrival in Somaliland in late October, the IEOM’s core team has met stakeholders across Somaliland’s electoral, political, media and civil society landscape, including parties and political associations. The team has assessed the legal and electoral framework, campaigning and electoral preparations, and media coverage of the campaign.

Says Tim Cole, Chief Observer of the IEOM: “We are very grateful to have benefited from the good faith of Somalilanders in gaining such a thorough understanding of the electoral environment here. Now, with the mission moving to its next stage, its members are looking forward to seeing Somaliland’s electoral process in action.”

For further information or to arrange an interview with a member of the core team, please contact Conrad Heine (IEOM media analyst) at conrad@somaliland2024.com ; WhatsApp +44 7870 642 852

