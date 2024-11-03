Abaarso Tech University Launches the Red Sea Maritime Security and Development Journal

Hargeisa, Somaliland – November 3, 2024 — Today marks a historic milestone for Somaliland and the wider region as Abaarso Tech University (ATU) unveils the Red Sea Maritime Security & Development Journal, a publication dedicated to addressing critical maritime issues in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and beyond. The journal, the first of its kind, serves as a beacon of knowledge, facilitating in-depth discussions on maritime security, economic development, and sustainability in the region.

The Red Sea Maritime Security & Development Journal aims to foster research, promote informed decision-making, and bridge academia, policymakers, and maritime practitioners. In a region increasingly influenced by maritime security challenges, trade dynamics, and environmental concerns, this journal provides essential insights to guide sustainable development and enhance regional collaboration.

The journal will regularly publish high-quality research articles, case studies, and reports on topics vital to the region, including maritime security strategies, trade facilitation, and the preservation of marine ecosystems. Key objectives include advancing dialogue around strategic maritime concerns, showcasing Somaliland’s role in regional security, and encouraging scholarly collaboration on maritime studies.

“We are thrilled to launch a publication that will have such a significant impact on maritime discourse in the region. The Red Sea Maritime Security & Development Journal paves the way for collaborative solutions to maritime challenges,” said Dr. Ahmed Hussein Esa, the President of Abaarso Tech University.

About Abaarso Tech University

Abaarso Tech University is a leading institution in Somaliland, committed to empowering communities through education, research, and sustainable development initiatives. With a strong emphasis on innovation and academic excellence, ATU continues to contribute to Somaliland’s growth and regional stability through a diverse range of programs and initiatives.

For more information on the Red Sea Maritime Security & Development Journal, please contact:

Rooble Mohamed, Redsea Editor-in-Chief

Email: rooble.mohamed@gmail.com

Phone: +252 633 658649———— End

Like this: Like Loading...