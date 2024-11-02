Somaliland Condemns Alleged Attack on Qorilugud by Mogadishu Regime and Al-Shabaab-affiliated Militants

Hargeisa, Somaliland, November 2, 2024 — The Government of the Republic of Somaliland has issued a strong condemnation of the violent assault allegedly carried out by the Mogadishu administration, local militias from the eastern Sool region, and Al-Shabaab-affiliated terrorists in Buuhoodle. This coordinated attack, which targeted civilians in Qorilugud town and surrounding areas, has raised serious concerns about the intent to disrupt Somaliland’s upcoming democratic elections scheduled for November 13, 2024.

In a press release issued by the Somaliland Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government stated that this act was a “blatant attempt” by what they described as a “failed Mogadishu administration” to undermine the democratic processes in Somaliland. Adding to the gravity of the incident, Abdiqani Sulub, identified as the second-in-command within an Al-Shabaab camp in Buuhoodle, was reportedly killed in the clash, further confirming Al-Shabaab’s involvement in the violence.

The Republic of Somaliland described these actions as a “grave violation” of its sovereignty and a direct assault on peace and stability within its borders. “The Mogadishu regime’s deployment of aggression and terror tactics against Somaliland’s citizens reveals their utter desperation and lack of respect for human life,” the statement declared. Somaliland authorities further warned that the conflict not only threatens their democratic process but poses a destabilizing risk for the entire Horn of Africa.

International Call for Action

The Government of Somaliland has appealed to the international community to publicly condemn the aggression by what it calls the “failed Halane regime” in Mogadishu. It urges global partners and allies to denounce this “blatant act of destabilization” and to stand with Somaliland as it seeks to conduct its democratic elections free from external interference and violence.

Despite these recent challenges, Somaliland remains committed to defending its citizens and upholding democratic principles. “We will not be intimidated, nor will we allow our democratic path to be obstructed by such acts of aggression,” the government affirmed, pledging to protect its sovereignty and pursue its chosen path to peace, stability, and democracy.

As the November 13 elections approach, Somaliland’s leadership calls on its allies and the broader international community to stand united against any actions that threaten the region’s peace and uphold Somaliland’s democratic aspirations.

