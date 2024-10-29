Somaliland NEC, Ministry of Information, and Journalists’ Associations Sign Code of Conduct to Guide Election Reporting

By: Horndiplomat Staff

Hargeisa, Somaliland — In a significant step toward promoting ethical standards in media coverage, the National Elections Commission (NEC), Ministry of Information, and journalists’ associations signed a Code of Conduct at the NEC headquarters to ensure responsible reporting during the election period. The gathering, attended by NEC Chairperson, Ministry officials, and representatives from the Somaliland Journalists Association (SOLJA) and the Wija Association, marked a unified commitment to uphold fair and transparent media practices.

The NEC Chairperson welcomed the Code, emphasizing its role in guiding the media’s conduct during elections. “As a commission, we are committed to upholding positive tenets in media behavior,” he said, adding that “this Code of Conduct will guide responsible journalism, and we look forward to working alongside the media to maintain integrity in coverage.” He further revealed that the press conduct will be closely monitored by a dedicated seven-member committee drawn from the participating institutions. The committee will include two members from the NEC, two from the Ministry of Information, two from SOLJA, and one member nominated by the Wija Association, ensuring a balanced and collaborative approach to oversight.

Minister of Information Hon. Ali Mohamed Hassan highlighted that the primary purpose of the Code of Conduct and the establishment of the monitoring committee is to safeguard media ethics. “This initiative aims to ensure that the elections take place fairly, freely, legally, and responsibly,” he stated, underlining the Ministry’s dedication to creating a credible and balanced media environment during this important period.

The Code of Conduct sets forth specific guidelines for journalists, emphasizing accurate, impartial, and balanced reporting to prevent misinformation and biased narratives that could influence voter perception. With the support of SOLJA and Wija, this initiative is widely seen as a positive step for Somaliland’s media sector, particularly during election periods.

This collaborative Code of Conduct and its monitoring committee reflect Somaliland’s commitment to upholding press integrity, fostering a transparent election process, and reinforcing democratic values that prioritize the public interest.

For in-depth updates on the election and coverage from the ground, stay tuned to Horndiplomat.

Like this: Like Loading...