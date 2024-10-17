Somaliland Signs Agreement with Emirates Industrial Laboratory to Establish Advanced Mining Laboratory

By: Horndiplomat Writer

The Ministry of Mines and Energy of Somaliland has taken a significant step toward enhancing the country’s mining capabilities by signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Emirates Industrial Laboratory (EIL). The UAE-based company, renowned for its expertise in industrial laboratory services, will support the installation of an ultra-modern lab in Somaliland.

This agreement marks a crucial development in Somaliland’s efforts to develop a sustainable and advanced mining sector. The laboratory will provide the country with the capability to skillfully conduct metallurgical and associated tests, a key step toward ensuring the quality and efficiency of mining operations.

Speaking to the BBC while in Dubai, Director General of the Ministry of Mines and Energy, Mohamed Osman Saeed (Mohamed Somali), stated, “We have signed a memorandum of understanding with Emirates Industrial Laboratory, which will invest in the mining laboratory of the ministry, whether it is a building or equipment.”

Previously, minerals mined locally were sent abroad for testing and verification, but the Director General emphasized that “now the services will be able to be done within the country,” reflecting the importance of this partnership in building local capacity.

EIL specializes in a wide range of industrial testing services, including metallurgical evaluations, chemical analysis, non-destructive testing (NDT), field inspections, and petrochemical and oil assessments. By partnering with EIL, Somaliland aims to leverage these cutting-edge technologies and methodologies to boost local capacity in mining and related industries.

The new lab will not only streamline testing and evaluation processes within the country but also reduce the need for outsourcing such services abroad, saving time and resources. This initiative is expected to open new opportunities for mineral exploration and development in Somaliland, bolstering the country’s economic growth in the long term.

The Ministry of Mines and Energy anticipates that this collaboration with EIL will enable Somaliland to play a more prominent role in the global mining industry by positioning the country as a hub for mining and industrial testing in the region.

SOURCE:HORNDIPLOMAT

Like this: Like Loading...