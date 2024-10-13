Kenya Enacts 6% Minimum Wage Increase for Workers From Nov 1

By: Capital FM

Kenya President William Ruto witnessed the signing of a gazette notice this morning that will implement a 6% minimum wage increase for employees across various sectors. The notice, signed by Labour Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua at State House, Nairobi, will take effect on November 1, 2024, benefiting thousands of workers earning the minimum wage.

This decision follows months of negotiations involving the government, trade unions, and employers. Initially, employers insisted on the establishment of the National Wages Council before negotiations on the wage increment could begin. In response, Dr. Mutua gazetted the council along with several others across various sectors to ensure a structured approach to the wage increase.

Under the new wage schedule, as outlined in the Labour Institutions Act Cap 234, unskilled employees will earn a minimum of KSh 7,997 per month (KSh 335 per day). Stockmen and herdsmen will see their wages rise to KSh 9,235 per month (KSh 391 per day).

For skilled and semi-skilled workers, the increases are significant. House servants or cooks will now earn a minimum of KSh 9,129 per month (KSh 347 per day), while farm foremen will earn KSh 14,427 per month (KSh 609 per day). Farm clerks will also earn a minimum of KSh 14,427 monthly, with wages for other roles—such as farm artisans, tractor drivers, combine harvest drivers, and lorry drivers—set between KSh 9,000 and KSh 11,000 per month.

The gazette notice extends beyond the agricultural sector to encompass employees in manufacturing, ensuring widespread wage increases across various industries.

The government emphasizes its commitment to improving the welfare of workers, particularly those in the minimum wage bracket. President Ruto reiterated his administration’s pledge to address the economic challenges faced by vulnerable workers.

The event was attended by key social partners, including COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli and Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) CEO Jacqueline Mugo.

With the new wage structure set to take effect in November, employees in the minimum wage category can look forward to enhanced pay, providing much-needed relief as the cost of living continues to rise.

Like this: Like Loading...