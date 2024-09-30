Somaliland Lawmaker Mohamed Abib Yusuf Released After Court Declares Detention Illegal

By: STAFF WRITER

Somaliland lawmaker Mohamed Abib Yusuf was released on Monday after serving 30 days in Mandera jail, following a Supreme Court ruling that declared his detention illegal. The court ordered his immediate release, directing the Commander of the Custodial Corps to free Yusuf from Mandera prison without delay.

The court’s decision cited that Yusuf’s arrest violated legal procedures, particularly noting that the Somaliland House of Representatives had rejected a motion to lift his parliamentary immunity by a majority vote. The ruling referenced Article 79 and Article 49, Clause 3 of the Somaliland Constitution, which protect lawmakers from arrest without proper legislative approval.

In its statement, the court emphasized that the government must uphold the rule of law, ensuring that constitutional rights are respected. The Speaker of the Somaliland House of Representatives and opposition parties had previously condemned Yusuf’s arrest, labeling it a breach of the constitution.

MP Abib was detained at Hargeisa’s Egal Airport upon returning from the United Arab Emirates. Authorities accused him of charges including treason, defaming the military, aiding the “enemy,” and opposing national interests. His arrest sparked widespread criticism from political figures and civil society, with many calling it politically motivated and a violation of his parliamentary immunity.

The Supreme Court ordered the immediate release of Mohamed Abib, an MP who had been in prison since 3 September 2024. The Court upheld the constitution and the rule of law. #Somaliland pic.twitter.com/TCRfHS8KsY — Guleid Ahmed Jama (@GuleidJ) September 30, 2024

With his release, the case has underscored ongoing tensions in Somaliland’s political landscape and the importance of upholding democratic processes, particularly the protection of lawmakers’ rights as enshrined in the constitution.

Like this: Like Loading...