UK contributes £5 million to UNSOS for a safer and more secure Somalia

Press Release 22 September 2024

The United Kingdom has provided a further £5 million of funding to the United Nations-administered UNSOS SSF Trust Fund.

The fund, managed by the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS), provides non-lethal logistical support to the Somali Security Forces (SSF). This latest UK contribution will ensure the continued provision of essential resources, such as food rations, tents, and air medical evacuation. This will enable the SSF to conduct joint or coordinated operations with ATMIS as they take on greater responsibility for Somalia’s security.

Earlier this month, during the Friends of the Somalia Security Forces Trust Fund meeting,

British Ambassador to Somalia, Mike Nithavrianakis, said:

“The UK is proud to fund UN support to the Somali Security Forces because we recognize the vital need for a more secure and stable future for all Somalis. This latest funding will enhance the SSF’s capabilities and provide them with the resources they need. I encourage other members of the international community to join us in ensuring that the SSF are in the best possible position to take on increased domestic security responsibilities.”

Welcoming the latest contribution, Somalia’s Defence Minister Abdikadir Mohamed Nur said:

“The continued support of the Trust Fund is crucial for the ongoing development of our national security infrastructure and the future of Somalia.”

The Head of UNSOS, Aisa Kirabo Kacyira, thanked the British Embassy for their continued support and encouraged other partners to contribute to the Trust Fund:

“I wish to sincerely thank the UK Government for their continued support to the Trust Fund and for this generous and timely contribution. I wish to encourage other partners to contribute to the Trust Fund to help bolster the capacity and capabilities of the Somali Security Forces. This will enable them to effectively take over security responsibilities from the African Union forces and ensure lasting peace and security in Somalia and the region.”

This latest donation highlights the UK’s continued commitment to the security and stability of Somalia and the wider region.

