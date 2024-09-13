Somaliland NEC Finalizes Key Steps for November 2024 Elections

By: Mo Duale, Horndiplomat editor in cheif

In a significant step toward the upcoming presidential elections, the Somaliland National Electoral Commission (NEC) received candidacy documents for presidential and vice-presidential candidates from the three national political parties on Thursday. This marks a crucial phase in the electoral process, as the nation gears up for the highly anticipated elections set for November 13, 2024.

The NEC also carried out a lottery draw to determine the order of political parties and associations on the ballot papers for both the Presidential and National Party elections. This lottery draw is important to ensuring a transparent and fair electoral process. The randomized order of the parties will be reflected in the final ballot, providing a clear structure for voters on election day.

Additionally, the NEC officially released the final list of political associations and parties eligible to participate in the National Party Election. This announcement solidifies the candidates who will compete, providing voters with a comprehensive guide ahead of the polls.

In a demonstration of international cooperation, the NEC recently hosted Taiwan’s Ambassador to Somaliland, Allen Chenhwa Lou, at their headquarters. Ambassador Lou was joined by Somaliland’s Ambassador to Taiwan, Mohamed Haji, as the NEC briefed them on the progress of election preparations. Ambassador Allen expressed Taiwan’s ongoing support for Somaliland’s democratic process, including a financial commitment to assist in the smooth conduct of the upcoming elections.

With these developments, the NEC is laying the groundwork for what promises to be a pivotal moment in Somaliland’s political landscape, as the nation continues to uphold its commitment to democratic processes and peaceful transitions of power.

