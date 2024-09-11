Somaliland Closes Egyptian Cultural Library in Hargeisa Amid Security Concerns

By: HORNDIPLOMAT STAFF

The Somaliland government has announced the permanent closure of the Egyptian Cultural Library in Hargeisa, citing “serious security concerns.” This decision follows escalating tensions in the Horn of Africa, particularly surrounding Egyptian military involvement.

In an official statement, Somaliland’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Esse Kayd, informed the public of the government’s decision to close the library. “The Somaliland government has decided to permanently close the Egyptian Cultural Library in Hargeisa due to serious security concerns. All staff have been ordered to leave the country within 72 hours,” the statement said.

Egyptian Military Deployment to Somalia

This move comes just a month after Egypt sent military officers and heavy equipment to Mogadishu, Somalia, as part of a larger deployment. Media reports have suggested that this deployment could eventually involve up to 10,000 Egyptian soldiers in Somalia. The growing Egyptian military presence in the region is seen as a contributing factor to the rising tensions between the sides.

Speaking to the diplomatic mission earlier today, Dr. Kayd criticized the deployment of Egyptian forces in Somalia, stating that it was “contributing to proxy conflicts in the region.” The minister’s comments reflect concerns that Egypt’s growing defense cooperation with the Somali federal government could destabilize the already fragile political landscape in the Horn of Africa.

