Thousands of new Somaliland National Army Graduates from Ethiopian Training Program

By: Horndiplomat Staff writer

On August 30, 2024, thousands of new Somaliland National Army graduated from the Ethiopia Defense Force training center. The event marked the completion of rigorous training for the 8th batch of Somaliland’s military personnel, who had been undergoing extensive preparation in Ethiopia since 2023. The ceremony, held with significant fanfare, was attended by high-ranking officials from both nations, underscoring the close military cooperation between Somaliland and Ethiopia.

Among the distinguished attendees was Major General Nouh Ismail Taani, Commander of the National Forces of the Republic of Somaliland. His presence at the closing ceremony highlighted the importance of the training program, which has become a cornerstone of Somaliland’s efforts to strengthen its national defense capabilities.

This latest graduation marks the culmination of a fruitful defense collaboration between Somaliland and Ethiopia, which has successfully trained several batches of Somaliland troops in recent years. The two countries share a defense pact focused on mutual security interests, ensuring that both nations are better equipped to address regional challenges.

“The Somaliland-Ethiopia military partnership has been instrumental in enhancing the operational readiness of Somaliland’s armed forces. Through this collaboration, Somaliland’s soldiers receive advanced training and exposure to modern military tactics, significantly bolstering the nation’s defensive and operational capabilities.” Military expert said

“As these newly trained soldiers return home, they bring with them not only advanced military skills but also a strengthened resolve to contribute to the peace and security of the region Horn of Africa. This ongoing partnership with Ethiopia is critical in Somaliland’s efforts to maintain stability and assert its sovereignty in a complex regional landscape” added

Like this: Like Loading...