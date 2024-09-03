DP World Transforming Trade and Transforming Lives in the Horn of Africa

The development of the Port of Berbera in Somaliland has brought hope to a young nation and created jobs for 1,200 people. Located along one of the world’s busiest sea routes with access to a vast hinterland via the Berbera Corridor, the port is becoming a trade hub for the Horn of Africa, serving a region of 140 million people. The project is in an inspiring example of how DP World is working with government and local businesses to help communities flourish.

