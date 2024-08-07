Choose Chevening! Applications now open for Somali future leaders

By: UK EMBASSY IN SOMALIA

Are you a potential future leader? Future Somali leaders can now apply for a Chevening Scholarship – an opportunity to study in the UK and unlock your potential.

Since its inception in 1983, over 57,000 professionals have advanced their careers through Chevening Scholarship. More than 100 Somalis have been awarded the scholarship, supporting them to succeed in engineering, medicine, public health, business, technology and policy fields.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals from diverse backgrounds who can demonstrate the commitment and skills needed to become future leaders. Applicants must have a realistic and achievable idea to create positive change in their country and be able to demonstrate how a UK master’s degree will help them bring their idea to life.

The scholarship offers full financial support for scholars to pursue any eligible master’s degree at over 150 UK universities, along with access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural experiences.

Mike Nithavrianakis, British Ambassador to Somalia said:

‘There is no such thing as a ‘typical’ Chevening scholar. We value energy, open-mindedness, curiosity, compassion, a clear vision for your future and the ability to achieve your goals. If you want to bring about positive change here in Somalia, then I urge you to apply to this fantastic opportunity. Choose Chevening!’

You can hear more from recent Chevening scholars by following the #ChosenForChevening hashtag on social media.

Applications for Chevening Scholarships to study in the UK are open from 6 August until 5 November 2024. Prospective candidates can submit their applications via chevening.org/apply.

Note to editors

You can follow UK activity in Somalia @UKinSomalia on Facebook and Twitter

For detailed information on eligibility criteria and scholarship specifics, visit chevening.org.

Chevening Scholarships are the UK Government’s global scholarship program, funded by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and partner organizations. The scholarships support one-year taught master’s degrees at UK universities for individuals with demonstrable potential to become future leaders, decision-makers, and opinion formers.

Chevening began in 1983 and has developed into a prestigious international awards scheme. Chevening Scholars come from over 160 countries and territories worldwide. Over the past five years, Chevening has awarded over 8,000 scholarships. There are over 57,000 Chevening Alumni around the world who comprise an influential and highly regarded global network.

Contact

Ahmed Mohamed, Communications Manager, British Embassy Mogadishu, ahmed.mohamed2@fcdo.gov.uk

Like this: Like Loading...