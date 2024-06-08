Somaliland Acquires New Aircraft for the First Time

By: Staff writer

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi, inspected Egal International Airport today to examine the new aircraft that the Republic of Somaliland is acquiring for the first time.

President Bihi inspects new aircraft that the Republic of Somaliland will acquire for the first time. These aircraft will be used to train technicians and civilian pilots in aircraft maintenance and flight operations over the next two years. The Somaliland Civil Aviation Authority has initiated this program to produce citizens with advanced aviation knowledge. They will graduate from the Civil Aviation Institute, where they will be taught by foreign experts.

“The President aims to establish the Somaliland Airline company in the near future. This move signifies a significant step forward in advancing aviation capabilities in the region.” said Somaliland presidency statement

“President Bihi inspected the control tower managing the airspace of the Republic of Somaliland. During his visit, he received briefings from Mr. Sharmake Ismail Idris, the Deputy Director of the Somaliland Civil Aviation and Airports Authority, as well as from the dedicated air traffic controllers who work tirelessly day and night.” Presidential statement said

“The controllers demonstrated their vital work, showcasing how they efficiently manage and ensure the safety of various aircraft. They highlighted their ability to handle situations where they receive incorrect orders from Mogadishu, emphasizing that the aircraft consistently prioritize the correct instructions provided by Somaliland for enhanced safety and operational efficiency” added

