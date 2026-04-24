US Lawmakers Introduce Bill Targeting Somalia Aid Oversight

HARGEISA, April 24 (Horn Diplomat) – Lawmakers in the United States House of Representatives have introduced new legislation that seeks to suspend and tighten oversight of U.S. financial assistance to Somalia, amid growing concerns over accountability and the use of taxpayer funds.
According to official congressional records, the proposed legislation aims “to provide for the suspension of bilateral and multilateral foreign assistance to the Government of Somalia, and for other purposes.”
The measure has been referred to the House Committees on Foreign Affairs and the Judiciary for further consideration, marking the first stage in the legislative process.
If enacted, the bill would introduce stricter conditions on U.S. aid flows to Somalia, including enhanced monitoring of how funds are utilized by both government institutions and organizations operating in the country. It also outlines potential punitive measures, including visa restrictions on individuals accused of corruption linked to U.S.-funded programs.
The legislation reflects a broader push within parts of the U.S. Congress to ensure greater transparency and accountability in foreign assistance, particularly in fragile and conflict-affected regions.
The bill currently remains at the “introduced” stage and has not yet advanced to a vote in either chamber of Congress.