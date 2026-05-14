UAE, UK Discuss Regional Security

LONDON, May 14 (Horn Diplomat) – Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan met Britain’s David Lammy in London on Thursday, where the two sides discussed regional security and the implications of what the United Arab Emirates described as Iranian attacks targeting civilian facilities in the Gulf state.
The meeting took place during Sheikh Abdullah’s working visit to the British capital and focused on rising regional tensions, maritime security and international cooperation, according to the UAE’s state news agency WAM.
Lammy reaffirmed Britain’s solidarity with the UAE and condemned the attacks, which Abu Dhabi said involved missiles and drones targeting civilian sites and infrastructure.
The British foreign secretary said the attacks represented a violation of international law and the principles of the United Nations Charter, while posing a threat to the UAE’s security and territorial integrity, the statement said.
Sheikh Abdullah expressed appreciation for Britain’s support and said the UAE remained committed to safeguarding residents, visitors and key economic infrastructure.
The two officials also discussed the broader impact of regional instability on international maritime navigation, global energy supplies and the world economy, amid continued concerns over security across strategic shipping lanes linking the Gulf, Red Sea and Indian Ocean.
Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of strengthening international cooperation to protect maritime corridors and preserve the free flow of global trade.
The meeting additionally reviewed bilateral relations between the UAE and the United Kingdom and explored ways to deepen cooperation across strategic sectors.
Also attending the talks were UAE Minister of State Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State Saeed Mubarak Al Hajeriand UAE Ambassador to Britain Mansoor Abulhoul.
(Reporting by Horn Diplomat Desk; Editing by Desk)