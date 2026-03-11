UAE, Russia Leaders Discuss Escalating Regional Tensions

ABU DHABI, March 10 (HornDiplomat) — UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a phone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday, during which the two leaders discussed escalating security and military developments in the region, according to the Emirates News Agency (WAM).
The conversation focused on the implications of rising tensions for regional and international security and stability, WAM reported, citing a statement from the UAE presidency.
Both leaders stressed the importance of halting the escalation and emphasized the need to prioritize dialogue and diplomacy to address ongoing issues in the region.
They also underlined the importance of efforts aimed at preserving stability and preventing further crises.