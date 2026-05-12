UAE Condemns Oil Tanker Hijacking Off Yemen Coast

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the UAE said such attacks undermine the safety of vital commercial shipping corridors linking the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and the wider Indian Ocean. “The UAE affirmed that such criminal acts constitute a direct threat to maritime security and the safety of international trade routes,” the ministry said. The ministry expressed full solidarity with Egypt and the families of the abducted sailors, affirming support for efforts aimed at ensuring their safety and securing their release. “The Ministry underscored the importance of intensifying international efforts to combat piracy and organized crime in vital maritime corridors,” the statement added. “The security of maritime navigation constitutes a fundamental pillar of global economic stability and international trade,” the ministry said. “In this regard, the UAE reiterated its call for enhanced regional and international cooperation to safeguard commercial vessels, ensure the safety of their crews, and preserve the security and stability of maritime navigation,” it added. The UAE also called for intensified regional and international cooperation to combat piracy and organized maritime crime, warning that attacks on commercial vessels threaten global supply chains and energy flows. The Gulf of Aden and nearby Red Sea shipping lanes are among the world’s busiest maritime routes, handling a significant share of global oil and cargo trade between Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The incident comes amid heightened security concerns across regional waters following continued attacks on commercial shipping and renewed warnings from maritime security analysts over piracy risks in the Horn of Africa region. (Reporting by Horn Diplomat Desk; Editing by Desk)