UAE Air Defences Intercept Missiles, More Than 100 Drones

ABU DHABI, March 7 (HornDiplomat) — The United Arab Emirates said its air defence systems intercepted 15 ballistic missiles and 119 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Saturday as attacks targeting the country continued, according to a statement from the UAE Ministry of Defence.
The ministry said air defence systems detected 16 ballistic missiles, of which 15 were successfully intercepted and destroyed, while one missile fell into the sea.
Authorities also detected 121 UAVs, intercepting 119 of them, while two drones fell within UAE territory, the ministry said.
Since the start of the attacks, a total of 221 ballistic missiles have been detected, with 205 intercepted and destroyed, while 14 fell into the sea and two landed within the country, according to the statement.
During the same period, 1,305 UAVs have been detected, with 1,229 intercepted and 76 falling within UAE territory. The ministry also reported that eight cruise missiles were detected and destroyed.
The attacks have resulted in three fatalities, involving nationals of Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh, as well as 112 minor injuries among residents of various nationalities.
Those injured include individuals from the UAE, Egypt, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, Comoros and Turkey, the ministry said.
The UAE Ministry of Defence said it remains fully prepared to confront any threats and will take necessary measures to safeguard the country’s sovereignty, security and stability while protecting its national interests.