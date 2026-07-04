U.S. Ends Support for U.N. Somalia Office, AU Holds Emergency Meeting

ADDIS ABABA, July 3 (Horndiplomat) — The United States has informed the African Union that it will not support the continuation of the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS) beyond the current authorization of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), which expires on Dec. 31, 2026, according to an official diplomatic note.
In the note, dated July 1, the U.S. Mission to the African Union said Washington has no objection to the U.N. Security Council renewing AUSSOM’s Chapter VII mandate later this year if the African Union decides to continue the mission.
However, the United States said it would not support renewal of AUSSOM if it includes UNSOS or any U.N. logistical or operational support.
The diplomatic note states that the United States has contributed nearly $2 billion in assessed contributions to UNSOS and its predecessor since 2007, $1.6 billion in bilateral support to troop-contributing countries, hundreds of millions of dollars to Somali security forces, and billions more in humanitarian and development assistance.
Washington said that despite years of international assistance, Somalia has been unable to sustain progress against al-Shabaab, assume responsibility for its security functions, or implement significant security sector reforms. It also cited political rivalries and internal divisions as continuing challenges.
The United States said it would remain committed to bilateral security partnerships in the region and urged Somalia’s federal government, federal member states and clan leaders to work together to combat terrorism and strengthen governance.
Following the U.S. notification, the African Union convened an emergency meeting on Friday to discuss the implications of the decision for AUSSOM and consider possible next steps, according to regional diplomatic reports.
UNSOS provides logistical and operational support to AUSSOM, including transport, engineering, medical services, communications and other assistance for African Union forces operating in Somalia.
The future of AUSSOM is expected to be considered by the U.N. Security Council later this year when the mission’s mandate comes up for renewal. The U.S. position means Washington would support renewal of the AU mission only if it does not include the continuation of UNSOS or other U.N. logistical support.
(Reporting by Horn Diplomat Desk; Editing by Desk)