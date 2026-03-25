U.S. advisor Massad Boulos meets AFRICOM commander on Africa security

March 25 (Horn Diplomat) – Massad Boulos , the U.S. Senior Advisor for Arab and African Affairs, held talks this week with Gen. Dagvin R.M. Anderson to review security cooperation across Africa, with a focus on North Africa.
Boulos said the meeting with the commander from United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) centered on joint efforts to strengthen peace and security partnerships across the continent.
The discussions included preparations for the upcoming African Lion exercise in Morocco and the Flintlock exercise in Libya, both aimed at enhancing regional coordination and cooperation among partner forces.
“These exercises promote regional coordination and cooperation,” Boulos said in a statement, highlighting their role in improving interoperability and operational readiness.
African Lion is one of the largest U.S.-led military exercises in Africa, bringing together multiple countries for joint training, while Flintlock focuses on counterterrorism operations and strengthening special forces capabilities across North and West Africa.
The meeting underscores Washington’s continued engagement in Africa’s security landscape as it works with regional and international partners to address evolving threats and support stability across the continent.